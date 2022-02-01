Kim Jong Un's Dramatic Weight Loss Addressed on North Korean State TV: 'Withered Away'

Experts say the annual propaganda broadcast is meant to show a competent leader who suffers alongside his people as he fixes the nation’s problems

A propaganda film that aired on state-run station KCTV in North Korea on Tuesday put its own spin on the speculation about the health of the reclusive country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Rumors that Kim, 38, might be seriously ill had been fueled by images showing his dramatic weight loss as well as a month-long absence from public view last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rather than downplaying observations that raise questions about his well-being, the 110-minute film, titled The Great Year of Victory, 2021, paints a picture of a leader who has "suffered" for the North Korean people and his country as it faced its "worst-ever hardships," according to NK News, an independent outlet based outside of North Korea that dissected the film.

"[Kim Jong Un] showed us his fatherly side by doggedly braving snow, rain and wind while taking on the fate of the nation and people like his own children," the film's narrator says over video of him carrying an umbrella and struggling to descend makeshift steps in the rain at a construction site.

"His body completely withered away, and he showed his motherly side by greatly suffering and worrying to realize the dreams of the people," the voiceover continues.

Last June, a report on KCTV included quotes from a resident of the capital Pyongyang who said, "The people, including myself, were most heartbroken when we saw the respected general secretary looking gaunt … everyone says it brought them to tears."

Observers predicted at the time that Kim's weight loss would be used as cover to encourage sympathy for the leader and show that he was making sacrifices and overworking himself.

Kim Jong-Un Credit: KCTV

One North Korean expert told Reuters last year, "It is hard to say what caused Kim's weight loss, or what his health conditions are, but right now they are using it for propaganda purposes, specifically to highlight his hard work and sacrifice to improve the people's living standards."

Another expert told the BBC that the country "would never allow negative news" about Kim to be released.

The new film repeatedly acknowledges "hardships" and "challenges" facing the country, including mentioning a "food crisis," while only ever suggesting that Kim has it all under control.

At one point, the narrator says the North Korean leader brought to a June meeting his "important policy ideas in order to urgently stabilize the people's lives and the tense food distribution situation and overcome the current food crisis with an emergency policy," according to NK News.

The film also contains images of missile tests throughout the year, footage of construction projects, including a first look at the exterior of an 80-story skyscraper and several scenes of Kim riding horseback.

In one of those scenes, Kim is seen in the saddle on a white horse at a beach watching the sun set.