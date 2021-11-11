North Dakota Lawmaker Misses Anti-Vaccine Rally He Promoted Because of COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I'm Feeling Rough'

Rep. Jeff Hoverson wrote on Facebook that "Covid is real and like a really bad flu. I am currently quarantining and each day is getting better"

North Dakota Rep. Jeff Hoverson missed Monday's We The People Rally in Bismarck, though he encouraged his followers to attend and helped organize the event, which was reportedly to oppose COVID-19 vaccines among other issues like inflation and immigration.

"Noon Monday capital steps Bismarck. We The People rally," Hoverson posted on his Facebook page on Nov. 2. "Extremely important for freedom from mandates legislation."

But Hoverson, a pastor and father of six, missed the event because he was sick with COVID-19.

In another post, he wrote, "Covid is real and like a really bad flu. I am currently quarantining and each day is getting better."

The North Dakota legislature opened a special session in Bismarck this week and was expected to approve a bill to prevent COVID vaccine mandates. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said Hoverson could attend remotely, according to The Washington Post.

In the same social media post, Hoverson said he was taking ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used for de-worming that some people use and promote as a treatment for COVID-19, despite warnings from health officials that it's dangerous to take.

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19.

"For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea," the FDA says on its website. "However, the FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock."

On Monday, Hoverson told the Associated Press, "I'm feeling rough."