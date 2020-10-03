North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well," the senator said in a statement Friday

Another U.S. senator has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thom Tillis, a Republican senator from North Carolina, announced his diagnosis on Friday.

"Over the last few months, I've been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said in a statement. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I've been in close contact with."

"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well," Tillis added, going on to encourage people to follow health experts' guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing."

Tillis concluded his statement: "For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you."

Tillis' positive test result comes just hours after Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. Both Tillis and Lee were in attendance at the White House Rose Garden on Saturday when Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tested positive.

On Friday, Trump was hospitalized out of an "abundance of caution."

In a pre-taped message, he said: "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out."

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added, "so thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it."

"Thank you for the love you are sending our way," Melania tweeted separately on Friday. "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

"President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Friday afternoon. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."