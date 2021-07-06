Under North Carolina law, it is legal to own venomous snakes, though they are supposed to be kept in locked and labeled enclosures

Lawmakers Want Stricter Regulations After TikTok Star's Venomous Snake Escapes: 'We Were Scared to Death'

Some North Carolina lawmakers say the state needs to strengthen its laws governing exotic reptiles after a TikTok star's venomous cobra escaped for several days, sending Raleigh residents into a panic.

TikTok user Christopher Gifford's videos center largely on his venomous snake collection. But one of the 21-year-old's exotic pets — a spitting zebra cobra — went from being a social media star to a real-life menace when it escaped his home late last month.

The snake was spotted by some of Gifford's neighbors in the days following the escape, with local police issuing a warning for residents to call 911 and stay away, as the reptile could bite or spit when cornered.

Ultimately, life on the lam lasted only two days for the snake, which was captured and safely removed from a northwest Raleigh neighborhood, the Associated Press reported.

Now, some state legislators are questioning whether the state's laws go far enough when it comes to certain exotic pets, noting that North Carolina's regulations governing reptiles are limited in scope, and haven't been updated in years.

Under state law, it is legal to own venomous snakes, though they are supposed to be kept in locked and labeled enclosures. Owners are also required to tell law enforcement and have emergency instructions handy if a venomous snake breaks free from its enclosure.

North Carolina also has a limit on owning more than five of its native venomous snakes, the Charlotte News Observer reports, though there are no such rules when it comes African cobras and vipers (the outlet reports that Giffords owns several varieties of poisonous snakes).

Following the recent escape of Gifford's snake, North Carolina state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri said in a Twitter thread that requiring venomous snake owners to register their animals would be "a pretty common-sense solution" to the problem.

"It's time to ask whether we should amend our #ncga laws on venomous snakes. I've heard from a number of constituents (#ZebraCobra calls Senate District 15 home) expressing concerns about our law," Chaudhuri, a Democrat, wrote.

Acknowledging the state's outdated laws governing snake ownership, Chaudhuri noted that the most recent snake escape was not North Carolina's first.

In 2016, a former UNC UNC-Chapel Hill biology major and snake enthusiast was bitten by his pet king cobra and nearly died. He owned more than 20 snakes at the time and was later sentenced to two years of probation for, among other things, not keeping all the reptiles in escape- or bite-proof containers.

Chaudhuri wrote that one "good solution" to the problem "comes from the other Carolina," adding, "Earlier this year, #SCHouse passed a bill that eventually bans ownership of non-native venomous snakes."

In South Carolina, a bill requiring registration of venomous snakes was approved by the state's House in May but failed in the Senate. That measure, if it had been passed into law, would have amounted to an eventual ban on venomous snakes, as it would not allow pet owners to register new snakes once the first registered snake were to die.

South Carolina state Rep. Bill Hixon told the News Observer legislators hope to renew their effort to pass a similar bill next year: "We are going to do something when we come back. We were scared to death for people's safety. ''