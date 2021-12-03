The brewery is imploring those who drink the beer to "post a toast to the Lt. Governor" on social media in response to his remarks

North Carolina Brewery Launches 'Don't Be Mean to People' Beer in Response to Lt. Gov's Anti-LGBTQ Comments

A North Carolina brewery is turning lemons into, well, beer — launching what it calls "Lieutenant Governor's Fund for the Fabulous" in response to the state's lieutenant governor, who made headlines earlier this year when he referred to the LGBTQ community as "filth."

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, made the remarks during an appearance at a Baptist church in June.

"There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," Robinson, 53, said in his speech. "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you."

After his speech went viral, a host of advocacy groups and politicians — including the White House — condemned Robinson for the remarks.

In an October statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called Robinson's words "repugnant and offensive."

The statement continued: "The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office."

Others — including Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson — called for Robinson's resignation.

"There's no debate here," Jackson said in a Tweet published in October. "This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign."

As an effort to fundraise for the gay community in the wake of the remarks, Durham brewery Ponysaurus has now released a new brew — Don't Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison — and says a portion of proceeds will go to LGBTQ organizations.

"The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things," a webpage for the fundraiser states. "But Don't Be Mean to People believes in the goodness of everyone. So we know in his heart he doesn't believe other North Carolinians are 'filth.' We're so sure of it, we're helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office."

The brewery is imploring those who drink the beer to "post a toast to the Lt. Governor" on social media, "thanking him for all the work he's doing through the #fundforthefabulous."

Robinson, meanwhile, has doubled down on his earlier comments, saying in an October interview with WRAL that he would "absolutely not" use a word other than "filth."