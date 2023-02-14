Nikki Haley, Ex-Governor and Diplomat, Launches 2024 Presidential Run

The former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador under President Trump is vying to become the Republican presidential nominee in the upcoming election cycle

By
Published on February 14, 2023 07:33 AM
Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.
Nikki Haley. Photo: WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty

Nikki Haley has officially declared her candidacy for president, announcing her 2024 run on social media Tuesday morning with a promise to prioritize fiscal responsibility, border security and foreign relations.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has been teasing a possible run for months, telling reporters at a 2022 fundraiser in Iowa she would run "if there's a place for me."

"What I've always said is, I love this country," she said, the Des Moines Register reported last year. "I had the pleasure of serving the state that raised me and defending the country I love so much. And if it looks like there's a place for me next year, I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it."

Haley's announcement pits her directly against former President Donald Trump, who announced his own 2024 run back in November.

Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump from January 2017 until her resignation in December 2018.

Since leaving his administration, Haley has both embraced and pushed back against Trump, at one point calling his rhetoric "so unnecessary" and at another saying he "tells the world what it needs to hear."

US President Donald Trump meets with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

In an interview with Today in 2018, Haley said she would often use Trump's unpredictability to her advantage while serving a ambassador, saying: "I was trying to get the job done, and I got the job done by being truthful, but also by letting him be unpredictable and not showing our cards."

She has also previously said she wouldn't run for president in 2024 if Trump sought another term, saying in a 2021 press conference: "I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That's something that we'll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made."

Haley's announcement video begins with a story of her parents' immigration and their longstanding belief in unity, before launching into a message against the "socialist Left" and those who accuse Republicans of racism. Through clips and images she demonizes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The 1619 Project, which highlights the consequences of slavery and historical contributions of Black Americans.

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil," Haley says. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

She then touts her time as U.N. ambassador, arguing that far worse evil happens overseas. "In China, they commit genocide; in Iran, they murder their own people for challenging the government; and when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire, it puts things into perspective," she says in the video. "Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America."

Haley also makes a case for reviving the Republican Party: That lawmakers must go back to their old ways of turning "away from fear, toward God."

Referencing China, Russia and the Democratic Party, she concludes three-and-a-half minute video with, "They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me: I don't put up with bullies, and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Hiram, Georgia on November 6th, 2022.
Nikki Haley speaks at a rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Nov. 2022. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Haley, who was born to two Indian-American immigrants, graduated from Clemson University with a degree in accounting and briefly worked in finances before entering government.

She was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and served as the state's governor from 2011 to 2017, when she was appointed to her role in the Trump administration.

After leaving her post as U.N. ambassador, Haley went on to serve on the board of directors for airline giant Boeing before she resigned from the lucrative position in 2020 because of her disagreements over airline bailouts amid the pandemic, according to NPR.

Related Articles
nikki-haley.jpg
Nikki Haley Teases 2024 Presidential Run in Iowa, Says She'll Do It 'If There's a Place for Me'
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
RNC2020
Nikki Haley Lauds Trump's Coarse Rhetoric in RNC Speech After Previously Criticizing Him for It
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Lashes Out at Ron DeSantis Amid Rumors of a 2024 Campaign: 'It's Always About Loyalty'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Says Trump Won't Win 2024 General Election: 'Loser, Loser, Loser, Loser'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dodges Question on Endorsing Trump: 'My Focus Isn't On 2024'
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Officially Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
Asa Hutchinson, Donald Trump
Republican Governor Says Donald Trump Is 'Worst Scenario' for GOP in 2024
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected 47th Governor of Arkansas, Following in Her Father Mike Huckabee's Footsteps