Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said he would appeal the decision by Oregon election officials who cited his vote in New York in the 2020 election

Nick Kristof Left 'Dream Job' to Run for Oregon Governor but Is Declared Ineligible: 'Rules Are Rules'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Alan Jope, Carolyn Everson, Ornella Barra and Nicholas Kristof attend WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Alan Jope, Carolyn Everson, Ornella Barra and Nicholas Kristof attend WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25, 2019 in New York City.

After leaving his "dream job" as a columnist for The New York Times to run for governor as a Democrat in Oregon, Nicholas Kristof's campaign has hit a significant snag.

State officials determined he's actually not eligible to run due to Oregon's residency requirements.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon," Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said in a statement on Thursday. "I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon governor."

Kristof, 62, grew up on a sheep and cherry farm near Yamhill, Oregon, and has spent the last four years working with his wife and three adult children to "revitalize our family farm," transitioning to cider apples and grapes, according to a bio on his campaign website.

But Fagan, who is a Democrat, said that the former Times employee is not considered a resident in part because he voted in New York for the 2020 election.

"Oregon statute provides directly that ... if a person casts a ballot in another state, they are no longer a resident of Oregon. It's very, very simple," Fagan told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

"For 20 years living, working, raising his kids, holding a driver's license, filing taxes and voting as a New York resident until a year ago just doesn't pass the smell test," she also said.

Oregon law requires candidates to have three years of residency prior to an election to run for governor.

Kristof said will appeal the decision. "A failing political establishment in Oregon has chosen to protect itself, rather than give voters a choice," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "We will challenge this decision in court, and we are confident we will prevail, because the law is on our side."

"I come from outside the political establishment and I don't owe insiders anything," Kristof later told reporters at a news conference, according to the AP. "They view my campaign as a threat and so, instead of working to end homelessness, they're working to end my candidacy."

Kristoff reportedly made a sworn statement that he moved to Oregon in 1971 as a child and has considered it home ever since. The AP also reports that his attorneys said he paid taxes on Oregon properties and filed income tax returns there in 2019 and 2020.

Making his case in court could take time — and candidates as well as election officials are up against a looming deadline.