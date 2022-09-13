Newly Liberated City of Izium Shows a Slow but Hopeful Restart for Ukraine in the War

Following the liberation of many areas in the northeast region of Ukraine, the country has begun a slow and steady recovery.

One of the cities to be liberated was Izium, located southeast of Kharkiv, which was regained by Ukrainian troops on Saturday. On Tuesday, CNN released an account of how the city now looks and what the residents have to say about the invasion.

According to the outlet, Izium is in the process of making the area safer for residents by eliminating hazardous threats like mines and traps. They are simultaneously suffering from a lack of phone service, a tactic commonly used by the Russians to stop the spread of information, per CNN.

As for what the Russians left behind, burned-out tanks, debris of shelling and "piles of ammunition" were found in the city. Distant sounds of shelling can still be heard from nearby battle zones.

"We prayed to God to be liberated without a fight and without blood," a local, named Valeriy, told the outlet. "And so it happened." Valeriy and his wife added that the victory felt like "balm for the soul."

The interviewees were not the only residents around the city. According to CNN, locals would occasionally leave their homes, wave to the camera crew and shake hands with soldiers they encountered.

For the residents, they got to see how the Russian troops had been living for almost six months since their March takeover. "They lived like pigs," Valeriy said. "We entered one house — and pigs live better."

Valeriy also shared what it was like living next to the Russian troops, and how he tried to change the minds of the Russian officers by refuting President Vladimir Putin's justification for the invasion.

"I told them they destroyed a man's house, and he was from the Kursk region (of Russia)," he told the outlet. "Everyone here has relatives in Belgorod (in Russia) and other cities."

After a few conversations, CNN reported, Russian reconnaissance forces asked him, "Who have we come to liberate here?"

On Saturday, Ukrainian forces regained control over Izium, pointing to a possible major turning point in the Russian invasion of the country, The New York Times reported.

"Izium was liberated today," Valeriy Marchenko, the city's mayor, said in an interview, per the Times. Marchenko also noted that the police and emergency services were working to clear the region so that residents could return.

"Russians escaped and left weapons and ammo behind," a spokesperson for the Bohun Brigade of the Land Forces of Ukraine said in a statement, per CNN. "City center is free."

The news was then confirmed by Russia's Ministry of Defense who stated that Russian forces had pulled its forces out of the city. In the statement, however, they claimed the withdrawal is part of a preplanned attempt to strengthen their control in the east.

Izium, an important railway hub in the country, was first seized by Russia five months ago in the beginning of the war, CNN reported.

"Yesterday evening, Russians put a white flag nearby the railway station," a Ukrainian officer who participated in the liberation of Izium told the Times.

A few days earlier, Ukranian troops regained control of the town of Kupiansk, 30 miles to the north of Izium, the outlet reported.

Sharing the good news on Telegram, Ukraine's Security Service posted photos showing members of the special forces in Kupiansk. "We will free our land to the last centimeter!" the caption read. "Let's go further! Glory to Ukraine!"

According to an address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday night, Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region, The Guardian reported.

"Actions to check and secure the territory continue," he said in the address, per the Times. "We are gradually taking control of new settlements."

Last Tuesday, newly declassified intelligence from the American government revealed Russia is purchasing "millions" of artillery shells, rockets and ammunition from North Korea.

"We do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a press conference at the White House.

Ryder continued, "I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time, but it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine."

