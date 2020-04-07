Image zoom Hagen Hopkins/Getty

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot — but it won’t stop the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.

That was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern‘s reassuring (and a bit playful) message on Monday in response to a question from a reporter about children who were worried the country’s coronavirus lockdown may keep the Easter Bunny from bringing them sweet treats this coming Sunday.

Not to worry, said Ardern, 39.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” she said.

According to the BBC, New Zealand has been under strict stay-at-home orders since March permitting only crucial travel and exercise.

As of Tuesday there were more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country but only one death.

Health officials around the world have urged people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid public gatherings in a social distancing strategy to try and stop new infections while researchers work on treatments and a vaccine.

This isolation, along with widespread testing and tracking of contact among patients, has shown success at slowing the virus’ spread. But it has economic and psychological side-effects.

Ardern seemed to reflect on this in her answer on Monday, noting that while the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy would still be visiting children, this year’s holidays were unusual.

“As you can imagine, at this time, of course they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” she said, “and so I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”

She then suggested kids plan their own Easter egg hunts in their own neighborhoods.

