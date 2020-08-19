Last year, Jacquelyn Asbie escorted the former vice president in the elevator of The New York Times where she told him, "I love you"

Security Guard Who Went Viral in Meeting with Joe Biden Endorses Him at DNC

A New York Times security guard, who went viral last year for her encounter with Joe Biden, endorsed him for president at the 2020 Democratic National Convention this week.

Jacquelyn Asbie, 31, was the first to nominate Biden, 77, for president during the second night of the virtual DNC on Tuesday, where she entered his name and spoke about their time together during a pre-recorded segment.

"I take powerful people up on my elevator all the time," Asbie remembered. "When they get off, they go to their important meetings. Me? I just head back to the lobby. But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him."

"Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself,” she said as she described the former vice president as "my friend."

"We’ve been through a lot and we have tough days ahead," Asbie continued. "But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That’s why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States."

In December, Asbie escorted the former vice president in the elevator of the Times' Midtown New York office as he headed to a meeting with the paper's editorial board ahead of their Democratic primary endorsement.

In the exchange that was captured by a film crew for The Weekly, an FX show produced in collaboration with the Times, a starstruck Asbie told Biden "I love you. I do. You’re like my favorite."

Before Biden got off of the elevator, the pair took a selfie together on Asbie's phone before they each went their separate ways.

The Times’ editorial board ended up endorsing Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but in January Biden tweeted about his interaction with Asbie and how he was "honored" to have gained her support.

Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo later tweeted that Biden had said the following at a campaign stop in Waukee, Iowa: "I didn't get the endorsement — but that's okay — I got something better. I got to meet Jacquelyn, an elevator operator."

