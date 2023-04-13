N.Y.C. Hires First-Ever 'Rat Czar' to Address City's Rodent Problem: 'The Rats Are Going to Hate Her'

"You'll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats," said Kathleen Corradi, the city's new rodent mitigation director

By
Published on April 13, 2023 01:47 PM
New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the "rat czar," in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Eric Adams (left), Kathleen Corradi. Photo: Bobby Caina Calvan/AP

New York City has appointed its first rat czar. Kathleen Corradi will serve as the first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, according to a release issued by New York Mayor Eric Adams this week.

According to the mayor's office, the newly created role will see Corradi working with the city and the private sector to reduce the rat population — which Adams called "public enemy number one" — in New York City.

"New York City has done a lot recently when it comes to fighting public enemy number one: rats. But it was clear we needed someone solely focused on leading our rat reduction efforts across all five boroughs, and today I'm proud to announce Kathy Corradi as New York City's first-ever 'rat czar,'" Adams said in the statement.

The statement continued: "Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience, and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner more welcoming city for all New Yorkers."

Kathleen Corradi was introduced as the city's first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the "rat czar," in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Kathleen Corradi. APBobby Caina Calvan/AP

Corradi's work will begin with a new $3.5 million investment from the city to go toward rodent mitigation in Harlem.

Adams said Corradi "will take the lead on our multi-agency effort to test new mitigation techniques, expand outreach and education efforts, and increase maintenance and remediation work."

"The rats are going to hate Kathy, but we're excited to have her leading this important effort," he added.

In her own remarks delivered at a press conference on Wednesday, Corradi said: "You'll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats. He hates rats, I hate rats, every New Yorker hates rats."

Corradi is a former elementary teacher and Brooklyn Botanic Garden program lead with more than a decade of community engagement, program development and facilities operations experience.

The city of New York first listed its job posting for Director of Rodent Mitigation back in December. According to the listing, the city sought candidates with five to eight years of relevant professional experience who are "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty."

The listing also asked for candidates with "a general aura of badassery" on top of a "swashbuckling attitude" and "crafty humor."

