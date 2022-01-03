New York Attorney General Subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.: Report

Two more of Donald Trump's children — Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — have been subpoenaed in the New York attorney general's office ongoing civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization and its executives committed fraud.

The subpoenas come as part of the New York AG's civil investigation into whether executives at the company inflated the value of company assets to reduce its tax burden.

The disclosure of the subpoenas came via a court filing made public on Monday, though The New York Times reports that subpoenas for both Trump himself and his two children were issued on Dec. 1.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump organization, was subpoenaed in 2020 and already provided his testimony.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization are currently suing to to block the attorney general from questioning the former president and his other children.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appear on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on election night | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

New York Attorney General Letitia James opened the investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization in 2019, after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that the president's annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets — an effort to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage — while deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.

In August 2020, James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide her office with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses, including 37-year-old Eric. That September, a state Supreme Court judge ordered Eric to testify under oath as part of that investigation.

James announced in May that her office was also joining a separate, criminal probe (led by the Manhattan district attorney's office) into whether Trump's company misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of its properties and if it paid the appropriate amount in taxes.

The former president has previously called the criminal investigation into his company "a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States."

Since her father left office in late January, in the wake of the Capitol riots by a pro-Trump mob, Ivanka, 40, and husband Jared Kushner — another former senior Trump adviser who recently launched a new investment firm — moved to Florida.

There, she's maintained a low profile, making only sporadic public appearances and playing down speculation she was considering her own political career.

The 44-year-old Donald Jr., meanwhile, has made several public appearances, including on the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, when he and his father provided live commentary on a boxing match.