An unnamed woman has come forward alleging Herschel Walker took her to have an abortion after she got pregnant due to a romantic relationship with the former athlete.

Identified as Jane Doe, the woman appeared via a virtual press conference from Los Angeles on Wednesday alongside her attorney Gloria Allred to read a statement regarding the allegation. ABC News reported that her face was not shown during the meeting out of fear of retaliation.

Per the outlet, hours after it was announced Doe was going to make a statement, Walker, 60, denied the accusations, telling reporters in Dillard, Georgia, "I'm done with this foolishness."

James Gilbert/Getty

"I've already told people this is a lie and I'm not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie alone," he said before quipping, "I didn't kill JFK either."

"The Democrats do and say whatever they can to win this fight and win this seat, but I want them to know they don't know Herschel Walker," he added.

According to CNN, Doe decided to share her story to reveal what she believes is Walker's hypocrisy, explaining, "He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Noting that he "is not fit to be a US Senator," she added, "We don't need people in the US senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one."

Doe also noted their romance began in 1987 while Walker was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman and played for the Dallas Cowboys at the time, per The Washington Post. The pair were friends for two years before becoming romantic and would often stay in the same hotel when Walker and his team traveled for games. Their relationship persisted even after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings and later the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite being on birth control, Doe said she became pregnant in 1993. She claimed Walker was upset after learning about the news and "pressured" her into having an abortion. "After the abortion, I felt that Herschel began distancing himself from me," she explained, according to The Post. "I left Dallas within days of the abortion."

Doe also emphasized she has no political motives for her action to come forward, sharing that she is "a registered independent" and "voted for Donald Trump in both elections."

Representatives for Walker's campaign did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The latest allegation against Walker came after he denied paying for an abortion for his former girlfriend in 2009.

Earlier this month, the former NFL athlete told Fox News host Sean Hannity he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was, despite The Daily Beast — which published its report on Oct. 4 — noting that the woman had "provided proof of her romantic relationship with Walker," as well as a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic and an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker alongside a "get well" card.

"I haven't seen it," Walker said of the card at the time. "I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight."

As Walker attempted to bring the conversation back to his battleground Senate race, Hannity, 60, continued to press the college football legend on the abortion claims.

RELATED VIDEO: Herschel Walker's Son Christian Breaks Ties with Father amid Tense Ga. Senate Run: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'

"What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?" the host asked.

"Well, I send money to a lot of people and that's what's so funny," Walker replied, adding: "I believe in being generous."

While Walker has denied the report, his own son Christian Walker took to Twitter to call his father a liar, saying that the handwriting on the card was "literally" his dad's and criticizing Herschel for denying the story.

"Lie, after lie, after lie," Christian, 23, said in the video at the time. "The abortion card drops yesterday, it's literally his handwriting in the card ... he gets on Twitter, he lies about it."

The reports about the alleged abortions come as the former athlete has said he is staunchly pro-life and expressed a belief that abortion should be outlawed in all cases.