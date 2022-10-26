New Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Took Her to Have an Abortion After She Got Pregnant

"He pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic," an unnamed woman said at a press conference hosted by her attorney Gloria Allred

By
Published on October 26, 2022 08:12 PM
CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

An unnamed woman has come forward alleging Herschel Walker took her to have an abortion after she got pregnant due to a romantic relationship with the former athlete.

Identified as Jane Doe, the woman appeared via a virtual press conference from Los Angeles on Wednesday alongside her attorney Gloria Allred to read a statement regarding the allegation. ABC News reported that her face was not shown during the meeting out of fear of retaliation.

Per the outlet, hours after it was announced Doe was going to make a statement, Walker, 60, denied the accusations, telling reporters in Dillard, Georgia, "I'm done with this foolishness."

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia.
James Gilbert/Getty

"I've already told people this is a lie and I'm not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie alone," he said before quipping, "I didn't kill JFK either."

"The Democrats do and say whatever they can to win this fight and win this seat, but I want them to know they don't know Herschel Walker," he added.

According to CNN, Doe decided to share her story to reveal what she believes is Walker's hypocrisy, explaining, "He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Noting that he "is not fit to be a US Senator," she added, "We don't need people in the US senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one."

Doe also noted their romance began in 1987 while Walker was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman and played for the Dallas Cowboys at the time, per The Washington Post. The pair were friends for two years before becoming romantic and would often stay in the same hotel when Walker and his team traveled for games. Their relationship persisted even after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings and later the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite being on birth control, Doe said she became pregnant in 1993. She claimed Walker was upset after learning about the news and "pressured" her into having an abortion. "After the abortion, I felt that Herschel began distancing himself from me," she explained, according to The Post. "I left Dallas within days of the abortion."

Doe also emphasized she has no political motives for her action to come forward, sharing that she is "a registered independent" and "voted for Donald Trump in both elections."

Representatives for Walker's campaign did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The latest allegation against Walker came after he denied paying for an abortion for his former girlfriend in 2009.

Earlier this month, the former NFL athlete told Fox News host Sean Hannity he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was, despite The Daily Beast — which published its report on Oct. 4 — noting that the woman had "provided proof of her romantic relationship with Walker," as well as a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic and an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker alongside a "get well" card.

"I haven't seen it," Walker said of the card at the time. "I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight."

As Walker attempted to bring the conversation back to his battleground Senate race, Hannity, 60, continued to press the college football legend on the abortion claims.

RELATED VIDEO: Herschel Walker's Son Christian Breaks Ties with Father amid Tense Ga. Senate Run: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'

"What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?" the host asked.

"Well, I send money to a lot of people and that's what's so funny," Walker replied, adding: "I believe in being generous."

While Walker has denied the report, his own son Christian Walker took to Twitter to call his father a liar, saying that the handwriting on the card was "literally" his dad's and criticizing Herschel for denying the story.

"Lie, after lie, after lie," Christian, 23, said in the video at the time. "The abortion card drops yesterday, it's literally his handwriting in the card ... he gets on Twitter, he lies about it."

The reports about the alleged abortions come as the former athlete has said he is staunchly pro-life and expressed a belief that abortion should be outlawed in all cases.

Related Articles
Herschel Walker, sean hannity
Herschel Walker Denies Paying for an Abortion When Pressed by Hannity: 'I Send Money to a Lot of People'
RNC2020
Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Urged Her to Get a Second Abortion After Paying for Her First
A protestor presents condoms to Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker as he exits the stage during a campaign stop on October 20, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. Walker in running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the mid-term elections.
Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms
Herschel Walker and Christian Walker
Herschel Walker's Son Christian Breaks Ties with Father amid Tense Ga. Senate Run: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'
Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker's Wife Exchanges Texts with Woman Who Claims to Be the Mother to One of His Children
Val Demings, Herschel Walker
Florida Senate Candidate Val Demings Taunts Herschel Walker with Police Badge: 'This One's Real'
https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1581071214121885696?s=20&t=-qo7Y7gGcx3Y_gR_6I4CyQ philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ This feels like an SNL skit
Herschel Walker Scolded for Flashing 'Prop' Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate
Herschel Walker Insists Police Badge He Flashed During Debate is Real
Herschel Walker Insists Police Badge He Flashed During Debate Is Real: 'I Have Badges from All Over'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1581071214121885696?s=20&t=-qo7Y7gGcx3Y_gR_6I4CyQ philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ This feels like an SNL skit
Herschel Walker's Campaign Will Now Be Handing Out Fake Police Badges as a Fundraising Tool
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
RNC2020
New Report Questions Whether Herschel Walker Exaggerated Company Charitable Donations
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Political Ad Features Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Describing When He Allegedly Held a Gun to Her Head