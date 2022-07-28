Sitting President Joe Biden is not on the minds of Democratic voters, who are looking for a new leader in the next presidential election, according to a new poll released Wednesday

New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024

Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Poll numbers show voters are interested in a run from current Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are tied for third place.

Biden's presidency has not inspired Democrats to elect him to a second term, the numbers show. By a margin of 23 points, 61% of those polled said they would prefer a new president; 38% said they'd welcome another four years of Biden.

Still, the poll numbers were not high for possible replacement candidates. Harris polled at 21%, with possible candidacy getting the most votes. However, Harris may not be free to run. In a Q&A with the press, Biden said in January, "She is going to be my running mate .... I think she's doing a good job."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to reporters after announcing her candidacy for President of the United States, at Howard University, her alma mater, on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. Harris is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the New York premiere of "Hillary" at Directors Guild of America Theater on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Credit: getty (2)

Harris is the first woman vice president, as well as the first Black or Asian American vice president, which her supporters have argued means she is under unique pressure as a barrier-breaker. Her polling, however, has not been strong.

"Polls go up and down, but we have to remain consistent in fighting for the American people and their needs," Harris told CBS Mornings in January. "And so that is the strategy about staying focused."

Clinton, whose bid for the presidency in 2016 ultimately went to Donald Trump, is polling at 19%, according to the Premise Poll. Clinton told the Financial Times in June that running for president again is "out of the question."

"First of all, I expect Biden to run," she told the publication. "He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."

MIAMI, FL - MAY 20: Democratic Presidential Candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg is seen arriving at Telemundo Center on May 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Credit: getty (2)

Newsom and Buttigieg are tied for third at 9% as those Democratic voters polled said they would vote for either the California Governor or current Transportation Secretary.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in March of that year and endorsed Biden. He currently serves as the secretary of transportation for the Biden administration and has recently been deemed the most likely Democratic replacement for President Biden by political strategists.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Newsom, on the other hand, has gained national renown for his progressive values, and surviving a recall campaign in 2021. Though he will likely be reelected in California, he could still be exploring a bid for the presidency in 2024.

The Premise Poll was based on 635 U.S. adults who are 18 years and older and who completed a survey on the Premise app in mid-July.