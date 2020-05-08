New Podcast Features Archived Audio of Barbara Bush Reading Children's Stories

"When I think of her, I think of books," granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager tells PEOPLE. "I love to read a lot because of her, so to have those old tapes with her voice ... it’s going to be so cool"

With a new podcast using archival audio, former First Lady Barbara Bush will once again do what she did so well in the years before her passing: read to children.

A new podcast from the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy features digitized audio of Bush reading children's stories on her radio show from the early 1990s.

The Mrs. Bush's Story Time podcast — which premieres on Monday — has recordings taken straight from the archives of Bush's radio program, which originally aired from 1990 to 1994 during President George H. W. Bush's time in office.

"When I think of her, I think of books," granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager tells PEOPLE. "I love to read a lot because of her, so to have those old tapes with her voice — which to me is such an important voice in literacy — it’s going to be so cool, and I think in a time when we want hope, nostalgia brings us some of that."

The audio hears the former first lady reading classics like Jack and the Bean Stalk and The Ugly Duckling alongside guests such as Oprah Winfrey (when she appeared in a '92 episode) and iconic children characters like Daffy Duck and Big Bird.

Though the audio is archival, the podcast episodes will also include new introductions by Mrs. Bush's daughter Doro Bush Koch, the foundation's honorary chair; and literacy tips from daughter-in-law Laura Bush, a former librarian and first lady herself.

Mrs. Bush championed literacy during her time both as the second and later first lady of the United States, in the 1980s and early '90s. She started the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989.

The podcast is possible in part thanks to a project to digitize the tapes led by the foundation's CEO, British A. Robinson.

Granddaughter Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, grew up listening to her grandmother reading aloud and says the former first lady is a big reason for her own love for reading.

Image zoom Former First Lady Barbara Bush reads to grandchildren Ellie LeBlond and Pierce and Lauren Bush in the White House on March 27, 1989. George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Upon learning of the new project, "I was just filled with nostalgia, because when I think of my grandmother, I think of being curled up on the couch with his the summers and her reading us our summer reading," says Hager, 38. "Through my mother and my grandmother, I really fell in love with reading."

Hager worked with kids as a reading specialist before joining Today and routinely champions books through her social media accounts and her Read with Jenna book club. She is an author, too.

She and twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush co-wrote a memoir together in 2017 called Sisters First. She also has a new book about her grandparents called Everything Beautiful in Its Time that was originally set to be released in late April but was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is now due out in September.

Those memories of reading together that Hager says she holds so dear have been repeated in her own growing family: She and eldest daughter Mila, 7, are reading through the graphic novel versions of Hager's favorite series as a girl, The Baby-Sitters Club.

They'll start on the Harry Potter books this summer in preparation for a future trip to Universal (once things return to normal).

Hager, who has been broadcasting from home where she and husband Henry are juggling their three kids, says that reading has been a savior and is "something that’s passed down" through generations.

"Reading can take us all to places that we may never be able to go to," she says, "and right now in particular reading can be a great escape."

"Those of us who were lucky enough to have someone who read to us, whether it was parents or grandparents or siblings or teachers, remember that feeling," she said, adding, "We see in education how important it is to read to our kids, and I know as a mom it’s one of my favorite parts of the day."

To find episodes of the Mrs. Bush's Story Time podcast, visit BarbaraBush.org.

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON