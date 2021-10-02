Conservatorship Reform Becomes Law in California amid Attention on Britney Spears' Case

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will emphasize transparency and add penalties for conservators who are found by courts to act against the best interest of their clients

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that seeks to reform California's conservatorship laws.

The new law comes amid intense coverage of Britney Spears' case in the state — where she is seeking to change her own conservatorship — and the suspension of her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate after 13 years.

Legislators cited the pop star's case in advocating for the bill to become law.

The law emphasizes transparency and requires conservators overseeing estates valued at more than $1 million to register as professionals and receive training, CBS News reports. It gives conservatees more control over their legal representation and includes a penalty of up to $50,000 for conservators that courts find have not acted in the best interest of a client.

"This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California," Assemblymember Evan Low, who introduced the bill, said in a statement when the bill was passed by California's legislature.

"We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling," Low said. "We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need."

Judge Brenda Penny agreed to a request by Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart to suspend her father's role in the estate conservatorship, replacing him with John Zabel temporarily.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Spears' father has stated in his filings with that the pop star may longer need a conservatorship — something his daughter's attorney Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE is a "massive legal victory" for the singer as her case moves forward on Nov. 12 with a hearing that focuses on whether to terminate her conservatorship entirely.

Nonetheless Jamie Spars opposed his suspension, and called it a "loss" for his daughter, whom he said he loved unconditionally.