New Jersey Governor Slams Anti-Vaccine Protesters: 'You've Lost Your Minds'

"You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life," Gov. Phil Murphy told a group of protesters Wednesday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not mince words when confronted with a group of anti-vaccine protesters during a Wednesday press conference, yelling that the group had "lost their minds."

As Murphy, 63, spoke to reporters about a housing eviction prevention and utility assistance bill, he began to discuss New Jersey's most recent COVID-19 infection numbers.

"We are here at an inflection point in our fight — not just against the COVID pandemic but also against the enormous upheaval it has meant for thousands upon thousands ... Today's numbers alone: over 1,100 new cases, 13 confirmed losses of life, 598 folks in our hospitals —99 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit," Murphy said, adding: "Please get vaccinated."

At that point, Murphy gestured to a group of protesters gathered in the back of the crowd and carrying signs that read "No forced injections," and "Medical choice is a human right," The Hill reported.

"These folks back there, they've lost their minds — you've lost your minds," Murphy said, pointing his finger at the protesters. "You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life."

Murphy continued: "People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror. Look in the mirror."

Recent weeks have seen a spike in cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, particularly in more politically conservative areas of the country and regions that supported former President Donald Trump.

Despite the fact that Trump himself is vaccinated against the virus (he and his wife, Melania, got their shots months after he was hospitalized with COVID-19), many of his supporters have said they won't get the shots.

Areas of the country that supported the former president now show both the lowest rates of vaccination and higher rates of hospitalization and deaths from the virus.

A growing number of Republican governors are urging those in their states to get vaccinated, with some acknowledging that partisanship is partially to blame for the divide.

In a recent interview with CBS' Face the Nation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he finds it "troubling" that "everything is political."

"Well, it's troubling... that politics is becoming religion in our country, that politics is becoming sport and entertainment in our country, that everything is political. It's a huge mistake," Cox, 45, said. "And it's caused us to make bad decisions during this pandemic and in other phases of our life as well. So it's deeply troubling."

The Republican attributed the 64% vaccination rate in his own state of Utah to partisanship.