New Docuseries Will Shed Light on Final Days of Trump Administration and Take Closer Look at Trump Family

A forthcoming docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder offers a rare look at the Trump family in candid, behind-the-scenes moments at the White House — and how they handled the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The trailer for Unprecedented depicts the family as image-conscious, with the former president seen trying to get the perfect shot by directing those near him to move a glass of water. Ivanka, too, looks to be examining how she appears while sitting for the interview, asking the filmmaker whether a line in her dress is visible to the camera.

The trailer for the docuseries debuts as the hearings into the Capitol Riots of Jan. 6, 2021, remain ongoing. The hearings began on June 9 and have each featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.

Holder confirmed last week that he had been subpoenaed by the bipartisan House panel investigating the Capitol riots, and that he had handed over hours of the footage he obtained while filming the Trumps.

Among the footage he collected is an interview with Ivanka in which she says one month after the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden, that her dad should "continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted."

The New York Times reports that the president's eldest daughter told Holder: "I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless. And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that's not right, it's not acceptable."

Those remarks offer a stark contrast to what Ivanka, 40, told the committee while testifying under oath: that she "accepted" that her father had lost to Biden.

In a statement posted to Twitter last month, Holder said he had "no agenda" in making his film — which he said is set to be released as part of a three-part series — and that he is cooperating with the committee.

"As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately," Holder wrote. "We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating."