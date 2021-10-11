'Lock the Gallery Doors!': Congressman Describes Being Inside Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In his new book, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff details how Capitol Police shouted at lawmakers to put on oxygen masks and to "be prepared to get down under your chairs if necessary"

Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., center, take cover as rioters attempt to break in to the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote

Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., center, take cover as rioters attempt to break in to the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote

The moments after a large group of Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol doors on Jan. 6 were filled with panic, fear and much chaos.

That's the scene laid out by California Rep. Adam Schiff in his upcoming book, Midnight in Washington, in which he recounts the the moments before the insurrection — and what transpired among the elected officials gathered inside to certify the presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an excerpt of the book published last week by Vanity Fair, the 61-year-old Democrat details how Capitol Police shouted at lawmakers to put on oxygen masks and to "be prepared to get down under your chairs if necessary."

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote Jan. 6 Capitol riots | Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Schiff writes in the excerpt that he was confused at the time, not fully understanding the danger that awaited outside the chamber where lawmakers were preparing to ratify the election of now-President Joe Biden.

Still, Schiff and others in Congress complied with the police instructions, removing rectangular canvas pouches containing plastic oxygen hoods from beneath their seats.

"These hoods didn't resemble the gas masks you see police wearing during a riot; instead, they were a large polyethylene bag that you pulled over your head, with a small motor attached to circulate and filter the air," Schiff writes. "As you removed the hood from its packaging, the motor began running, and suddenly there was a din of dozens of these hoods buzzing, which only added to the growing sense of alarm."

As the lawmakers grew increasingly frightened, the situation became more stressful, with Schiff writing that a fellow representative — Minnesota's Dean Phillips — took aim at those who had enabled Trump's false claims about election fraud.

"This is because of you!" Phillips yelled at Rep. Paul Gosar, Schiff writes.

"Other members tried to settle things down and not allow the recriminations to spread, but Phillips wasn't wrong. We were here for what should have been the ceremonial certification of the 2020 presidential election results, but instead we were now in danger," Schiff writes.

Shouts of "lock the gallery doors!" cried out as the rioters grew closer to the room.

Soon, on the instruction of law enforcement, the group began exiting the chamber via an escape route behind the speaker's chair. As lawmakers poured out the doors, Schiff writes, the stayed behind to allow others to go first.

Then he heard the crowd banging on the doors to the chamber.

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election Jan. 6 Capitol riots | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

From the excerpt: " 'You can't let them see you,' a Republican member said to me. 'He's right,' another Republican member said. 'I know these people, I can talk to them, I can talk my way through them. You're in a whole different category.' In that moment, we were not merely members of different political parties, but on opposite sides of a much more dangerous divide."

As Schiff continued exiting the building, he writes, he spoke to a freshman lawmaker who "had grabbed a wooden post with a hand sanitizer dispenser attached to it and was carrying it like a club."

Asking the lawmaker if he was that concerned, Schiff got a startling response: "I think I just heard gunshots."

From the book: "He was right—only fifty feet away from the stairs, on the other side of the lobby, Ashli Babbitt, a fourteen year veteran of the Air Force, had just been shot to death by a Capitol Police officer. In all the commotion, I had just assumed it was a tear gas canister."

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election Jan. 6 Capitol riots | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Schiff's account of the events of Jan. 6 mirror others.

In earlier interviews with PEOPLE, Rep. Jason Crow said that, fearing for his life, he made a call to his family as the Capitol was under siege.

"Right after I saw the Capitol police lock the chamber and preparing the barricade, I made the decision to call my wife," Crow, a 42-year-old former Army ranger, said. "I told her we were trapped, encircled, and I told her to tell the kids I love them. I thought we might have to fight our way out. She told me she loved me and asked me not to be a hero — that my obligation was to the family, to our children."

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had been in her office in a building near the Capitol, had a similar experience.