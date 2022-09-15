New Book Details How Trump Allegedly Spoke About Women, Including Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley

The authors of a new book write that Trump told others he would not pick Haley as a future running mate because she had a "complexion problem"

By
Published on September 15, 2022 05:22 PM
Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley
From left: Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

A new book by journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser claim that former President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about female politicians while in office — including some in his own party.

The journalists — who co-authored the new book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 — write that Trump "harshly criticized women for their looks, telling visitors that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery."

The authors write that Trump told others he would not pick his own United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as a future running mate because she had a "complexion problem."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty

Haley, 50, is the former governor of South Carolina and served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 through the end of December 2018.

While she has occasionally pushed back on Trump's harsh rhetoric in the past, at other times, she has embraced it, saying in August 2020 that he "tells the world what it needs to hear" and that "he knows that political correctness and cancel culture are dangerous and just plain wrong."

Pelosi, meanwhile, is a well-documented critic of the former presidents, and called him "deranged, unhinged, dangerous" in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Pelosi has also spoken out about Trump's controversial revelation that he began taking hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from contracting COVID-19, telling Anderson Cooper in 2020: "He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group: 'morbidly obese,' they say." (Trump tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized months later).

The comments Trump allegedly made about Pelosi and Haley are among numerous new revelations in The Divider. Excerpts from the book made public ahead of its release next week shed new light on, among other things, Trump's suggestion that the United States trade Puerto Rico for the Arctic island of Greenland.

Elsewhere in the book, the authors claim the former president told Jordan's King Abdullah II he would give him control of the West Bank and that he said he would not run with former Vice President Mike Pence again because "Mike committed political suicide" by refusing to overturn the 2020 election.

