NBA Legends Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill 'Dream' Democrat Picks to Run Against Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Democrats are reported to be actively recruiting the former NBA stars to run in the 2024 Senate race, which has been long dominated by Republican candidates

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 12:32 PM
Grant Hill, Dwyane Wade
Grant Hill and Dwayne Wade. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill are at the top of a wish list of candidates to run against far-right Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, according to NBC News.

The outlet reported that Florida democrats are actively recruiting the NBA legends in hopes one might run against incumbent Scott.

NBC News added that the recruiting is also not being executed by either the state or national parties.

"Dwyane Wade is a Florida legend, whose leadership past and present has a lot of folks in our state sending feelers out," Ray Paultre, executive director of the Florida Alliance, an active player in Fla. state politics, told NBC News.

"We have seen former athletes, in both parties, bring something special to the political landscape," added Paultre. "He hasn't been officially approached, but he is on the list of four or five dream candidates to challenge Rick Scott."

"There are different groups talking to a diverse set of potential candidates — all of which would be great options," he continued. "I won't speak to where each of those conversations are but I can confirm that there are organized efforts to engage everyone you've mentioned."

On a recent episode of Headliners with Rachel Nichols, Wade spoke about the Florida politicians who count themselves among his fans but are vocal proponents of anti-LGBTQ policies that negatively impact families like his own.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union share two daughters, including 15-year-old Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020.

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade attend the Premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Dwayne Wade and family. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade said in the clip.

"A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," the former Miami Heat star continued. "I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Representatives for Wade didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Florida Democrats think Hill is another good option, according to NBC News. "Grant Hill has great name ID," John Morgan, an Orlando-based attorney and national Democratic donor, told the outlet.

"He would raise a boatload of money and is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet," added Morgan, who's reportedly chatted with Hill about his desire for the former Duke basketball star to run. "Grant Hill would beat the s--- out of Rick Scott."

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Says Family Is His Motivation for Having Left Florida: 'Would Not Be Accepted' (Exclusive)

While it's ultimately more likely for a traditional candidate to eventually run against Scott, it's not uncommon for political parties to create a wish list and gauge interest from the top names.

"I'm not sure it's [Hill's] time, but he would be great," Morgan added. "He's competitive. I think he sees LeBron James as a billionaire and Magic Johnson almost a billionaire, and it gets his competitive juices flowing. I am not sure he is done with business."

Hill's representatives — and those of Sen. Scott — didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

