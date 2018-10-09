Mortified Navy Vet Lovingly Corrects Mom’s #HimToo Tweet That He’s Afraid to Go on ‘Solo Dates’

Parents’ and kids’ political views don’t always align — a fact that one mortified son yelled from the internet mountain tops after his mom’s misrepresenting tweet about him went viral.

In a since-deleted post, a mother with the Twitter handle @BlueStarNavyMom3 wrote that her Navy veteran son, Pieter Hanson, “graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO Award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo”. She also shared a photo of Hanson in Navy garb, including a white had and neck tie.

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018

It wasn’t long before the tweet spiraled into meme territory, with Twitter users borrowing the mom’s language to jokingly describe other people as their “son,” including Jack Nicholson‘s character in The Shining, Rick Astley, Guy Fieri and Bradley Whitford.

RELATED: Kanye West Is Having Lunch with Trump at the White House After Saturday Night LiveRant: Report

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin' hot crunch. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/4DY151a2W7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 9, 2018

This is my son. He won’t go on solo dates, because…look at him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/W6JqV3nCOt — (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Q5sMpGIVR3 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists…however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj — the mediocre gatsby (@OliviaLewis22) October 8, 2018

Then, Hanson’s brother Jon stepped in to clarify that his mother’s tweet was inaccurate. “My brother is trending on Twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him #HimToo,” he wrote before adding, “My mom is crazy. She just loves attention. Guess she got it.” Jon added that Pieter is not scared to date in the current climate and that his mom “made it up.”

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23HimToo&src=tyah

But it was the Navy vet himself who had the final word on the matter, thanks to his own viral tweet.

RELATED: Look What She Made Them Do: Taylor Swift’s Political Post Causes Spike in Voter Registration

“That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it,” he explained alongside a picture of himself in civilian garb mimicking the same pose he’s making in his mom’s photo. “Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court After Fight That Divided America

Hanson spoke to The Washington Post about finding himself at the center of a veritable internet controversy.

“It doesn’t represent me at all,” he told the outlet. “I love my mom to death, but boy… I’m still trying to wrap my head around all this.”