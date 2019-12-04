As President Donald Trump attended a NATO event in London this week, other world leaders who had gathered there were caught on camera talking about him during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

In footage that was first reported by CBC and has since gone viral on Twitter, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen talking in a group during the NATO reception at the palace.

They appeared to be discussing Trump — specifically, a lengthy press conference he had held earlier that day, according to CNN.

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson, 55, asks Macron, 41, in the video.

Macron appears to nod his head yes to the question while Trudeau, 47, says, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Later in the 25-second clip, after some inaudible dialogue, Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Photos from the event show Princess Anne was also standing with Johnson, Macron and Trudeau, though she does not speak in the video where they discuss Trump, 73. He is not mentioned by name.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Social media reactions to the viral footage have ranged from comparisons to Trump’s previous comments about other world leaders to criticisms of the participants in the conversation.

“Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used ‘other countries are laughing at us’ as an attack against his predecessors,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote.

Another user wrote: “I can’t help of thinking about school children mocking and complaining about teacher. Let’s focus on the real issues, and dilute the ability to hold Trump accountable w/ facts and accuracy — this isn’t Housewives of NATO.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, also defended his father with a post knocking Trudeau on Instagram.

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and Canadiana Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dan Kitwood/Getty

Early Wednesday morning, after the footage had spread widely, Trump tweeted: “Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night. Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade.”

While answering questions at the NATO summit on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced.”

“He’s two-faced,” Trump reportedly said of Trudeau. “And honestly, with Trudeau, he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy. But, you know, the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2 percent [toward NATO defense commitments] and I guess he’s not very happy about it.”

The Canadian prime minister confirmed in a news conference Wednesday that he and the other leaders were in fact talking about Trump in the video circulating online.

But Trudeau insisted the video wouldn’t affect the relationship between Canada and the U.S. and that the two countries’ bond was bigger than any two individuals’ relationship.

“I have a very productive and positive relationship with Mr. Trump,” Trudeau said, according to Toronto Star reporter Tonda MacCharles. “We will continue to have an excellent relationship.”

He explained that his comments about Trump’s team’s jaws dropping were in reference to Trump saying next year’s G7 meeting with NATO leaders would be held at Camp David in the U.S. after having previously said it would be at a Trump property, which raised ethical concerns.

“I think that was an unscheduled announcement,” Trudeau said. “Every different leader has teams who, every now and then, have their jaws drop at unscheduled surprises. Like that video itself, for example.”

Trudeau also said Wednesday: “Last night I made reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump. I was happy to be part of it but it was certainly notable.”

Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night. Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

Image zoom From left: First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday Dan Kitwood/Getty

The NATO 70th anniversary reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night was hosted by Queen Elizabeth. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both attended the event, along with the other world leaders.

Before Tuesday’s reception, the president and the first lady had tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who were also on hand for the Buckingham event along with Kate Middleton.

The president’s schedule while in London was largely full of meetings with other leaders of the decades-old alliance between the U.S., Canada and much of Europe.