Soldiers Open Up About Being Deployed to Europe as Ukraine Resists Russia: 'They Got Our Support'

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, U.S. troops are making their way to Europe, where they're being deployed to reassure NATO allies against Russian aggression — a complicated task, given how Russia views NATO — as well as support a range of other requirements in the region.

President Joe Biden in late February approved the deployment of 7,000 additional U.S. troops to Germany, bringing the total of U.S.-based forces sent to Europe to 12,000.

The First Armored Brigade out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, sent 3,800 nearly two weeks ago. And on Friday, 130 members of B [Bravo] Company of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, got on a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.

Several of the soldiers spoke to PEOPLE before stepping on board.

"When I heard that I was going to be deployed, I was pretty excited because I like to help people and support people," says Alexis Riosgandia, a 22-year-old supply specialist from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. "[My friends and family were] a little bit sad. But because we are a supporting company, they are okay with it. We've been prepared for a few weeks now."

Riosgandia admits that saying his goodbyes was "pretty sad," but notes that his family knows "that this is my mission. So they are okay. They are happy for me. They support me."

Sgt. Shamarrius Madison, a wheeled vehicle mechanic from Stockbridge, Georgia, says he was "very excited" to be heading on his second deployment.

"This is what I signed up for. I get to see a new country, and it's another opportunity for me to get to experience what life is like in another country," says Madison, 25, adding that he is eager to aid NATO allies with "whatever they need us to do."

"We're definitely whipped up. We definitely support [Ukraine]," he says. "Basically, we're here with them. They got our support."

Still, Madison says his family was feeling "nervous" and "a little bit scared."

"They came to say goodbye in person. ... There were tears. I had family — my mom and my sister — here trying to hold back some but hey, it was hard," he says.

Many of the soldiers had little time to prepare, with Capt. Sarah Seekins — who has deployed twice to Kuwait — saying she was given "about three weeks" notification on her new mission.

"Some of my family was nervous. But my dad [who previously served in the Coast Guard] and I were actually kind of excited because this is a new opportunity, a new experience for us," says Seekins, 28. "I just recently took command of the company in a new position."

Seekins adds that she found the situation in Ukraine, where Russia launched a full-scale invasion late last month, to be "upsetting" — but also a motivating factor for her day-to-day.

"Ukrainian civilians are actually standing up for their country. And they're working side by side with their military. And if that doesn't show a unity in one country then I don't know what truly does," she said.

Seekins — the youngest of three — said her family is understanding of her work and her mission.

Speaking to PEOPLE by phone from Hampton, Virginia, her dad, Timothy Seekins, says it was "a marvel to watch her lead."

"I'm feeling an overwhelming amount of pride about my daughter. Her career has blossomed to exceptional levels since day one. She loves it," he says. "She loves the challenge and she loves the people that she works for, and the people that work for her. She is definitely a compassionate, fair and firm leader and I am exceptionally proud to be able to say that, being a military guy myself."

Though some tears may have been shed by others, Timothy says his own goodbye to his daughter was "exceptionally enthusiastic."

"It was a big hug. It was a smile, it was a pat on the back and I got her first sergeant and her side by side and I told them both, you know, 'You are the senior leadership of this company. And you both take care of each other so you can take care of the soldiers,' " he remembers. "And off they went."

Seekins' mother, however, took some more convincing.

"I have had to work on Mom and continue to sell this to Mom," Timothy admits. "As in, 'This is what Sarah wants, she's eager to do this, this is going to be good for her career.' The next thing you know, you're going to see gold oak leaves [the rank of major] on her. This is vitally important to the development of her career."

Timothy offers a message to others at home watching the situation unfold from afar: "America has an incredible military force. It's all volunteer. Only the best to get to serve ... I am very confident in saying that the military has done a very, very good job of maintaining the very brightest, enthusiastic people in all branches of the military. And I believe that we are in good hands."