Look Back at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Through the Years

Weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, which would hasten the U.S.’ involvement in World War II, President Roosevelt delivered another speech on the importance of American values in the fight against evil.

“Our strongest weapon against this war is the conviction of the dignity and brotherhood of man which Christmas Day signifies — more than any other day or any other symbol,” he said. “Against enemies who preach the principles of hate and practise them, we set our faith in human love and in God’s care for us and all men everywhere.”

British Prime Minister Winston Churchhill was also in attendence and gave a speech. “Let the children have their night of fun and laughter,” he said. “Let the gifts of Father Christmas delight their play. Let us grownups share to the full in their unstinted pleasure, before we turn again to the stern tasks and formidable year that lie before us.”

The national tree would not be lit again until after the war, in 1945.