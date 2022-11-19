Naomi Biden's White House Wedding to Peter Neal: See All the Photos!

01 of 11 Setting the Scene Wedding preparations on Friday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Photographers catch a glimpse of workers decorating the White House on Friday in preparation for the ceremony.

02 of 11 Here Comes the Bride John Dolan Naomi Biden beams as she is captured in her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace.

03 of 11 All Dressed in White John Dolan Naomi walks down the aisle as her flowing and cathedral-length veil is positioned behind her.

04 of 11 A Moment to Remember John Dolan Naomi and Peter Neal exchange their vows on the White House's South Lawn in front of over 200 guests.

05 of 11 Smiling Wide Corbin Gurkin Naomi and Peter smile at guests in attendance as they walk back down the aisle as newlyweds.

06 of 11 Aerial View BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Photographers catch an aerial view of Naomi and Peter after they said "I do."

07 of 11 The Perfect Accessory Corbin Gurkin Naomi paired her stunning dress with a long veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing.

08 of 11 Family Forever Corbin Gurkin Naomi and Peter smile as they stand beside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a loving family portrait.

09 of 11 Look of Love Corbin Gurkin Peter lays his eyes upon his new bride with a look of love as the pair pose together during their wedding day.

10 of 11 New Addition to the Family Corbin Gurkin Peter bonds with Jill Biden as the duo post for a sweet photograph with one another.