Naomi Biden's White House Wedding to Peter Neal: See All the Photos!

President Joe Biden's granddaughter tied the knot at the White House on Saturday in the first wedding on the grounds since 2013

By People Staff
Published on November 19, 2022 04:14 PM
01 of 11

Setting the Scene

Wedding preparations are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2022. - Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, will marry Peter Neal, 25, on the South Lawn on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Wedding preparations on Friday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Photographers catch a glimpse of workers decorating the White House on Friday in preparation for the ceremony.

02 of 11

Here Comes the Bride

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
John Dolan

Naomi Biden beams as she is captured in her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace.

03 of 11

All Dressed in White

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
John Dolan

Naomi walks down the aisle as her flowing and cathedral-length veil is positioned behind her.

04 of 11

A Moment to Remember

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
John Dolan

Naomi and Peter Neal exchange their vows on the White House's South Lawn in front of over 200 guests.

05 of 11

Smiling Wide

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Naomi and Peter smile at guests in attendance as they walk back down the aisle as newlyweds.

06 of 11

Aerial View

CORRECTION / Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal, 25, walk to the White House following their wedding on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Brendan Smialowski has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [November 19, 2022] instead of [November 20, 2022]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Photographers catch an aerial view of Naomi and Peter after they said "I do."

07 of 11

The Perfect Accessory

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Naomi paired her stunning dress with a long veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing.

08 of 11

Family Forever

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Naomi and Peter smile as they stand beside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a loving family portrait.

09 of 11

Look of Love

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Peter lays his eyes upon his new bride with a look of love as the pair pose together during their wedding day.

10 of 11

New Addition to the Family

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Peter bonds with Jill Biden as the duo post for a sweet photograph with one another.

11 of 11

Sealed with a Kiss

Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Corbin Gurkin

Naomi Biden and Peter share a passionate kiss with one another on their special day.

