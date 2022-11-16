White House Will Host Its First Wedding in Nearly a Decade This Weekend, for Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi

On Saturday the White House will host its first wedding in nine years, as Naomi Biden and her fiancé, Peter Neal, exchange vows on the South Lawn.

Naomi, the eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, announced her engagement to Neal in September of 2021, later sharing further details of the ceremony on Twitter.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" Naomi, whose parents are Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, wrote. "Couldn't be more excited."

The White House told PEOPLE in April that Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. Members of their families were there to surprise them after the proposal.

"The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, told PEOPLE in a statement in April. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

According to the White House, Biden and Neal met in New York City after being set up on a date by a mutual friend four years ago.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Dr. Biden at the time, told the Associated Press that the family will pay for the wedding-related events at the White House, as is customary.

The Wall Street Journal reports that an invitation for the event — which is addressed from "The President and Dr. Biden" — reveals that the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and be followed by a black tie reception.

Saturday's event will be the first wedding hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. since 2013, when former White House photographer Pete Souza got married to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden during the Obama administration.

In its history, only one president has ever been married at the White House, with the wedding of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom taking place on June 2, 1886, in the Blue Room.

But the White House has served as a venue for dozens of relatives' weddings and receptions including, in its more recent history, that of Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham and Nicole Boxer in May 1999, and Jenna Bush Hager, who held a White House reception shortly after her 2008 Texas wedding.