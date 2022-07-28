The president’s granddaughter plans to wed fiancé Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House in November after getting approval from the Secret Service, she said

Naomi Biden Reveals the Exact Location of Her Upcoming White House Wedding: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Naomi Biden's White House wedding is coming together.

The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared a development in her plans to marry her fiancé Peter Neal.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" Biden, 28, wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Couldn't be more excited."

The presidential granddaughter — whose parents are Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — announced her engagement to Neal in September.

The White House told PEOPLE in April that Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. Members of their families were there to surprise them after the proposal.

"114 days till we do 😳💍💕," she wrote on Instagram Thursday, adding emojis and a photo of the view from the White House overlooking the South Lawn, where the presidential helicopter Marine One takes off and lands when called on to shuttle the president to and from his official residence.

"The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, told PEOPLE in a statement in April. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Dr. Biden at the time, told the Associated Press that the family will pay for the wedding-related events at the White House, as is customary.

According to the White House, Biden and Neal met in New York City after being set up on a date by a mutual friend four years ago.

The White House has been a wedding venue for various couples through the years.