Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

Peter Neal proposed to Naomi Biden near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring

Naomi Biden Will Get Married at the White House This November

Naomi Biden's White House wedding celebration to longtime love Peter Neal is "still in the planning stages" — but it does have a date: Nov. 19, 2022.

"The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Dr. Biden, told the Associated Press that the family will pay for the wedding-related events at the White House, as is customary.

"Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," LaRosa told the AP.

Naomi, 28, is the daughter of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

A Columbia Law graduate, Noami got engaged to Peter Neal, a 24-year-old fellow law school attendee, in September.

According to the White House, the two met in New York City after being set up on a date by a mutual friend four years ago.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Naomi Biden From left: Jill, Joe and Naomi Biden | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Neal previously interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, according to Guest of Guest. The outlet added that he also interned at the White House for President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden.

The White House tells PEOPLE that Peter proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. Members of their families were there to surprise them after the proposal.

Naomi revealed the engagement in September, sharing a photograph of herself and Neal on Instagram posing together while she showed off her ring.

"Forever 🤍," she captioned the shot as Neal shared the same picture to his own Instagram page without a caption.