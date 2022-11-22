Naomi Biden Opens Up About Her 'Backyard' White House Wedding: 'Such Beauty and History'

"Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding," First Lady Jill Biden said about her granddaughter, who said her "I dos" on Saturday at the White House in a historic ceremony

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is the first granddaughter to wed at the White House, marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since 1800.

The D.C.-based attorney, 28 — who married fellow lawyer Peter Neal, 25 — exchanged nuptials on Saturday in the presence of 250 friends and family members for the historical day.

"We're so close to our families, so we always knew we'd get married in someone's backyard," Naomi told Vogue in a cover story documenting her big day. "I think if my pop weren't president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter's family's backyard in Jackson [Wyoming].

On this particular day, with the temperature around 40 degrees, guests were treated with white scarves and hard warmers to help them endure the hour-long ceremony.

Naomi's parents Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle walked the bride down the aisle to a string quartet playing "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by Verve.

The bride, in a long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown, was then escorted by her husband, also in Ralph Lauren, to a luncheon in the State Dining Room. That was followed by a black-tie reception in the evening, with dancing, cake and "all that fun stuff," shared Naomi, who changed to a strapless, cream-colored Reem Acra dress with her grandmother Roberta Buhle's pearls sewn into the train.

"There's just such beauty and history in this place, and we really wanted to honor that," Naomi said — joking though "it's hard to ask people for their social security number with their RSVP."

The couple lived at the White House for a few months during their wedding planning, which they worked on alongside event planner Bryan Rafanelli. And turns out, Peter was "a bit of a bridezilla," according to Naomi who said her husband-to-be was "obsessed with all the details."

"Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden expressed to Vogue. "It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details."

"She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it's just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love," Naomi shared of her grandmother. "She's taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn't mean you can't also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner."

In fact, "maintain your independence" was Dr. Biden's top advice, according to Naomi, who had immediately become "taken" with the lawyer, who interned at the Obama White House and worked for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.

Three years later after first meeting in 2018 in East Hampton, Peter popped the question in Jackson Hole, Wyoming — his hometown — with his grandmother's gold band topped with a custom emerald-cut diamond.

Peter Neal, Naomi Biden and Finnegan Biden attend the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While Naomi Biden's grandpa Joe — whom she and her siblings affectionately call "Pop" — might be president now, that doesn't mean the family doesn't keep in touch nearly every single day.

Speaking on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, the president spoke about his close relationship with his grandchildren, saying his "best recreation" since taking office is finding a moment to check in with his granddaughters.

"They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren," Biden, who turned 80 on Sunday, said on SmartLess.

"The relationship hasn't changed that much," Naomi shared to Vogue on the close bond she shared with her grandparents. "When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It's always been this way."

