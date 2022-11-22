Naomi Biden Jokes Husband Peter Neal Was a 'Bit of a Bridezilla' Ahead of White House Wedding

Naomi was the first presidential granddaughter to wed at the White House, marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. when she tied the knot on Saturday

By People Staff
Published on November 22, 2022 01:47 PM
Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Photo: Corbin Gurkin

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden jokes that her new husband Peter Neal was "a bit of a bridezilla" while wedding planning — telling Vogue in a digital cover story documenting her big day that her husband-to-be was "obsessed with all the details."

The obsession, it seems, was hard to shake — particularly given that the couple lived at their venue, the White House, in the months leading up to the big day.

Vogue reports that, "when the couple's lease ran out on their DC apartment, they asked Nana and the president if they could move in for a few months while wedding planning, along with their mini Australian shepherd, Charlie, who can often be seen gamboling on the South Lawn with the Bidens' German shepherd, Commander."

"I try to remind myself it's the White House," Naomi told the magazine, "but it also gets normalized over time."

Despite the many details that needed to be ironed out ahead of the November nuptials, Naomi maintained her vision throughout the planning process, eliciting help from her grandmother, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who was "super involved."

"Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding," Dr. Biden expressed to Vogue. "It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details."

Naomi Biden Wedding . President Joe Biden. white house. Credit: Corbin Gurkin . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClKF5_yPOv7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Corbin Gurkin

Elsewhere in her Vogue interview, Naomi said her grandmother helped her to stay stress-free while planning.

"She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it's just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love," Naomi told the publication of Dr. Biden. "She's taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn't mean you can't also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner."

Naomi was the first granddaughter to wed at the White House, marking the 19th wedding held at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. since 1800.

The D.C.-based attorney, 28, and fellow lawyer Neal, 25, exchanged nuptials on Saturday in the presence of 250 friends and family members for the historical day.

Naomi's parents Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle walked the bride down the aisle to a string quartet playing "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by Verve.

The bride, wearing a long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding gown, was then escorted by her husband, also in Ralph Lauren, to a luncheon in the State Dining Room. That was followed by a black-tie reception in the evening, with dancing and cake.

