Naomi Biden's Grandpa Joe Might Be President, but They Still Chat 'Every Single Day'

The president recently said his "best recreation" is talking to his granddaughters — one of whom will get married at the White House this weekend

Published on November 17, 2022 10:54 AM
Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Naomi Biden
From left: Jill, Joe and Naomi Biden. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

While Naomi Biden's grandpa Joe — whom she and her siblings affectionately call "Pop" — might be president now, that doesn't mean the family doesn't keep in touch nearly every single day.

Speaking on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, the president spoke about his close relationship with his grandchildren, saying his "best recreation" since taking office is finding a moment to check in with his granddaughters.

"They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren," Biden, who will turn 80 this weekend, said on SmartLess.

The tight-knit family relationship will be on full display this weekend, as Naomi — whose parents are Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — gets married at the White House, after announcing her engagement to fiancé Peter Neal in September.

In July, Naomi teased her nuptials, writing on Twitter: "Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn't be more excited."

Naomi and Joe's other grandchildren have previously opened up about their close relationship with the president.

In an interview that aired in January 2021 with Today's Jenna Bush Hager, Biden's daughter Ashley and his granddaughters — Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie — spoke about what the former vice president is like as a family man.

"He literally calls not just like one of us every few days," Maisy, 21, told Today. "He calls me, then he calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley …"

Even when he was vice president, added Maisy, their grandfather always made an effort to go to as many athletic events, school plays and talent shows as he could.

"He was at everything that he could make it to," she said. "It was always fun to see him show up. I'd be like, 'I think I just saw you on TV about 30 minutes ago — how did you just end up here?'"

Naomi, who also lives in Washington, D.C., said ahead of his inauguration that she's excited he'll live only a few miles from her apartment so she can drop in and see him often.

As Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, told PEOPLE in a statement in April, "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022. The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

The couple live in Washington, D.C., and their nuptials will mark the first wedding in the White House in nearly a decade.

