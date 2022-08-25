Nancy Pelosi Warns That Pro-Choice House Candidate's Upset Win in N.Y. Special Election Should 'Scare' GOP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a message for the Republican Party: Be afraid.

The representative's warning comes after Democratic underdog Pat Ryan pulled off a shocking win in New York on Tuesday to fill an open House seat, proving that his pro-abortion rights platform resonated with voters — even as polling showed him trailing his Republican opponent throughout the campaign, suggesting he was eight points behind on Election Day, according to Spectrum News.

"We had a big victory last night," Pelosi said at an event Wednesday. "People were stunned by the fact that in a district that was not supposed to go Democratic, that it did."

"Republicans should be very, very, very scared this morning about their prospects," she continued. "This one they expected to win. And they outspent us, but we out-organized them. We don't agonize, we organize."

The win for Ryan, a veteran who campaigned on the principle that "choice is on the ballot," is the latest example of how strongly Americans value reproductive rights, coming weeks after Kansas voters — who haven't swayed blue in a presidential election since 1964 — shot down a measure that would restrict access to abortions within the state.

In the November midterms, Republicans hope to take back control of the House and Senate, which currently have slight Democratic majorities made especially fragile by Americans' dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and President Joe Biden's lackluster approval ratings. While neither accomplishment is out of the question, the House is seen as a more likely get for the GOP, as the party's flailing Senate candidates — like Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz — are struggling to earn swing voters' trust.

FiveThirtyEight, which tracks election trends, notes that since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, voting patterns have been shifting in favor of Democrats.

Prior to the June Supreme Court decision, special election results had pointed to a political environment that slightly favored Republicans. But in the four special elections since Roe was overturned, Democrats have outperformed their expected margins by nine points on average. According to FiveThirtyEight, that is a "good omen" for Democrats as Americans seem to be weighing their pro-choice values when selecting their candidate.

After Ryan's win, nonpartisan newsletter Cook Political Report adjusted its midterm predictions to show Democrats with a greater chance than before at maintaining a majority in the House — though it's still leaning in favor of turning red.

On Thursday, Ryan took a moment to reflect on Twitter, writing, "When we really clearly stand up and fight and say what our principles are and don't pull our punches, we inspire people, we get people motivated and energized, and we win."