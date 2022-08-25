Nancy Pelosi Warns That Pro-Choice House Candidate's Upset Win in N.Y. Special Election Should 'Scare' GOP

The House Speaker said Republicans should be "very, very, very scared" about their midterm prospects after a proudly pro-choice Democrat defied the odds and clinched a special election win this week

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 as the associate crime editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 01:20 PM
Nancy Pelosi; Pat Ryan
Nancy Pelosi; Pat Ryan. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images; AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a message for the Republican Party: Be afraid.

The representative's warning comes after Democratic underdog Pat Ryan pulled off a shocking win in New York on Tuesday to fill an open House seat, proving that his pro-abortion rights platform resonated with voters — even as polling showed him trailing his Republican opponent throughout the campaign, suggesting he was eight points behind on Election Day, according to Spectrum News.

"We had a big victory last night," Pelosi said at an event Wednesday. "People were stunned by the fact that in a district that was not supposed to go Democratic, that it did."

"Republicans should be very, very, very scared this morning about their prospects," she continued. "This one they expected to win. And they outspent us, but we out-organized them. We don't agonize, we organize."

The win for Ryan, a veteran who campaigned on the principle that "choice is on the ballot," is the latest example of how strongly Americans value reproductive rights, coming weeks after Kansas voters — who haven't swayed blue in a presidential election since 1964shot down a measure that would restrict access to abortions within the state.

In the November midterms, Republicans hope to take back control of the House and Senate, which currently have slight Democratic majorities made especially fragile by Americans' dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and President Joe Biden's lackluster approval ratings. While neither accomplishment is out of the question, the House is seen as a more likely get for the GOP, as the party's flailing Senate candidates — like Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz — are struggling to earn swing voters' trust.

FiveThirtyEight, which tracks election trends, notes that since Roe v. Wade was overturned in late June, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion, voting patterns have been shifting in favor of Democrats.

Prior to the June Supreme Court decision, special election results had pointed to a political environment that slightly favored Republicans. But in the four special elections since Roe was overturned, Democrats have outperformed their expected margins by nine points on average. According to FiveThirtyEight, that is a "good omen" for Democrats as Americans seem to be weighing their pro-choice values when selecting their candidate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

After Ryan's win, nonpartisan newsletter Cook Political Report adjusted its midterm predictions to show Democrats with a greater chance than before at maintaining a majority in the House — though it's still leaning in favor of turning red.

On Thursday, Ryan took a moment to reflect on Twitter, writing, "When we really clearly stand up and fight and say what our principles are and don't pull our punches, we inspire people, we get people motivated and energized, and we win."

Related Articles
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13074650i) President Joe Biden leaving the White House to go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. President Joe Biden Leaving the White House to Rehoboth Beach - 07 Aug 2022
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center, and Democratic Sen. Lois Court discuss a proposed ballot initiative to let the state keep excess tax revenue in Denver on March 20, 2019. Citing alarm toward the Republican Party's widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat. Priola's decision, announced, enhances Democrats' chances of retaining their majority in the chamber in the November midterms Colorado Legislator-Party Switch, Denver, United States - 20 Mar 2019
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
GOP Rep. Says Extreme Abortion Bans Could Hurt Party in Midterms: 'Handmaid's Tale' Shouldn't Be a 'Road Map'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary.
Will Liz Cheney Run for President? Wyoming Republican Says She's 'Thinking About It' After Primary Loss
Cara Mund poses for a photo in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The former Miss America Mund says her concern about abortion rights prompted her to launch her independent bid for the U.S. House in her home state. Mund would face an uphill battle in deeply conservative North Dakota, but told The Associated Press that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn a constitutional right to abortion was "just a moment where I knew we need more women in office."
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Inspired to Protect Women's Rights, Launches Bid for Congress in North Dakota
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, reacts Tuesday evening to the news that the no votes won on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution from the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom election watch party at the Overland Park Convention Center
Kansas Defends Its Right to Abortion After Voters Shoot Down Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press event on reproductive right in front of the U.S. Capitol
House of Representatives Passes Bills to Protect Access to Abortion After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Brett Kavanaugh, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Neil Gorsuch
Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings