Nancy Pelosi Changes Twitter Cover Image to Photo President Trump Shared to Attack Her

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flipped the script on President Donald Trump after he attacked her on social media.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted out a photo of Pelosi, 79, standing up with her finger pointed at him while he sat beside many Congressional leaders. He captioned the shot, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

The Democratic congresswoman did not engage with Trump, 73, on Twitter, but simply made the photo her cover image on the social media platform.

“Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump!” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted at the president.

According to CNN, the Democratic leaders — which included Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — attended the White House meeting to discuss the House of Representative’s resolution opposing the Trump administration’s ordered troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

Schumer, 68, told reporters after the meeting that he and the other top Congressional Democrats “walked out” of the meeting after Trump “started calling Speaker Pelosi a third rate-politician.”

“He was insulting, particularly to the speaker,” Schumer said, per CNN. “She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” Schumer said. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.”

Trump shared another photo from the meeting and confirmed the Democrat walk-out. “The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room!” he wrote.

He then doubled down on his attacks against Pelosi in another tweet, writing that she “needs help fast.”

“There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country,” he wrote. “She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

Tension between Democrats and Trump has escalated even further in the wake of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump, which began several weeks ago, after it was revealed that he had lobbied Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s family. (Biden, 76, is the frontrunner to challenge Trump for re-election.)

Trump has faced widespread criticism, including from some Republicans, for appealing to foreign governments to look into the Bidens for what he has called “corruption,” with no further evidence.

Trump, in turn, has decried the “presidential harassment” and “witch hunt” of the House’s investigation