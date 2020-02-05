Nancy Pelosi Tore Up a Copy of Trump's State of the Union as Soon as He Was Finished

"It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative," Pelosi explained

By Adam Carlson
February 04, 2020 10:42 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear her feelings on President Donald Trump‘s latest State of the Union: As soon as he was done addressing Congress on Tuesday night, she stood and began tearing up her copy of his remarks.

The highly unusual moment — a reflection of the tension between House Democrats and the president, whom they impeached over his Ukraine scandal — took observers and TV pundits by surprise. Trump supporters quickly slammed the move as disrespectful.

A Pelosi aide confirmed to PEOPLE that she indeed was tearing up the president’s speech. He handed her a copy of it before making his annual address to the assembled senators and representatives.

Afterward, Pelosi told reporters, “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images
President Donald Trump at Tuesday's State of the Union
OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Trump, 73, and Pelosi, 79, have had a volatile relationship, with multiple altercations since he was elected in 2016.

Tuesday’s State of the Union, coming during Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress, reflected that dissension.

The president ignored Pelosi’s offer of a handshake when giving her a copy of his speech and, later, she was seen shaking her head “no” when he said, “I keep my promises.”

In a subtler sign of their differences, Pelosi also wore the same pin as when she opened the impeachment debate about Trump.

