Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID-19 but Is Vaccinated and 'Asymptomatic,' Rep Says
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is quarantining and asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19, her spokesman said on Thursday.
"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," the spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."
"The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly," Hammill continued.
As a result, Pelosi had also postponed a scheduled congressional trip to Asia, he wrote.
The longtime California representative, 82, is one of the most powerful Democrats in the country and even a minor infection at least temporarily disrupted Washington, D.C.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Pelosi's positive test adds to the ever-longer list of political figures — among many others — who continue to contract the respiratory virus.
Many in the Biden White House have also recently gotten sick, though not seriously, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki who is vaccinated and has now tested positive for COVID-19 twice.
President Joe Biden, who is vaccinated and received two booster shots, is regularly tested for the virus, his aides say, and has been negative.
Biden, 79, and others in D.C. are more and more appearing unmasked at various events, though the White House says officials continue to take other precautions with his health in mind.