Nancy Pelosi Announces She Is Stepping Down from House Leadership, Signaling Battle for New Minority Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will step down as the Democratic House leader, making her announcement shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

Speaking from the House floor on Thursday, Pelosi, 82, recounted the first time she saw the Capitol building, on a "cold January day" when she was 6 years old.

Pelosi said that, while driving through Washington, D.C., her brothers told her to look at the Capitol. As a young girl, Pelosi was confused. "I said, 'I don't see a capital. Is it a capital 'A,' a capital 'B' or a capital 'C?'" She continued: "Finally, I saw it: a stunning white building with a magnificent dome."

It is in that same building, Pelosi said, that lawmakers have made history.

"In this room, our colleagues across history have abolished slavery, granted women the right to vote, established Social Security and Medicare, offered a hand to the weak, care to the sick, education to the young, and hope to the many," she said.

Calling herself "a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic" and "a proud Democrat," Pelosi said her rise in the House was a surprise even to her.

"Never would I have thought I'd go from homemaker to House speaker. In fact I never intended to run for public office," she said. "Mommy and Daddy taught us through their example that public service is a noble calling and that we all have a responsibility to help others."

Eric Luse/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty; Frederic Larson/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty

She has worked with four presidents as speaker and seen the faces of her colleagues change and grow more diverse with time.

"We the people, one country, one destiny. It's been with great pride in my 35 years in the house watching this body grow more reflective of our great nation, our beautiful nation," she said, adding: "When I came to the Congress in 1987 there were 12 Democratic women. Now there are over 90 — and we want more."

As the room grew more emotional, Pelosi announced her role as a leader in the party would come to an end. "Scripture teaches us that for everything there is a season … And with great confidence in our caucus I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in our next congress."

Pelosi said she would, however, continue to serve as a member of the House, "speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution."

"A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation – a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one," Pelosi said, earning a standing ovation and embraces from her colleagues, many of whom could be seen wiping tears from their faces at the close of the speech.

Win McNamee/Getty

On Tuesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was selected as the GOP's pick to replace Pelosi as House speaker in January. Rep. Steve Scalise was chosen to be the second highest-ranking Republican official, the House majority leader.

McCarthy has already begun preparing for a transition of power in the House, and said his first agenda item will be securing the United States' southern border.

Earlier this month, Pelosi raised speculation that she might retire when she told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision regarding her future.

But in an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos days later, Pelosi cleared the air, telling the ABC News anchor, "I don't have any plans to step away from Congress."

The chatter continued, however, and on Wednesday night, Pelosi's spokesperson said she would address her future in a Thursday press conference.

"Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored results in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Pelosi began her second run as House speaker in 2019, stating at the time that she would only serve a maximum of four years in the role.

She then carried Democrats through two impeachment hearings, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, multiple legislative landmarks and a 2022 midterm season in which her party exceeded everyone's expectations.

After her announcement Thursday, President Joe Biden released a statement touting Pelosi's successes and calling her a dear friend.

"When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity," he wrote. "History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history. There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world."

He added: "As a nation, we owe her a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity."