Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Paul Has a 'Long Recovery Ahead' After 'Horrific Attack'

Nancy Pelosi is speaking out about her husband's condition after he suffered a "horrific attack" inside of their San Francisco home.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House Speaker, was beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after a suspect broke into their home.

On Monday, Nancy, 82, shared an update on how Paul, also 82, is doing.

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes," Nancy wrote on her Instagram Story. "We are most grateful."

She went on to thank "the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital," adding, "Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.

"Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."

Paul underwent brain surgery after being assaulted and struck multiple times with a hammer inside his home. He suffered a fractured skull as well as severe injuries to his hands and arms.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, which has partnered with the FBI and San Francisco Police to conduct an investigation.

Authorities have since identified the alleged assailant as David Depape, 42.

A criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice on Monday, claims DePape told officers he entered the home with plans to hold the House speaker hostage, break her kneecaps if she did not cooperate, and use her to set an example to other Democratic lawmakers.

DePape has been charged with a litany of crimes including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment as well as threatening the life and causing bodily harm of a public official.

He has not entered a plea or spoken out about the allegations against him.