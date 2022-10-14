Nancy Pelosi said she wanted to "punch" President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurgency, according to footage aired by CNN.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," the House speaker said in the new video released Thursday. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."

Pelosi was shown talking to aides in the previously unaired footage, which was shot by her daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi.

Part of Alexandra's behind-the-scenes video coverage aired in an edited version during Thursday's final meeting of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Pelosi's outrage came before the Capitol was breached, just after she watched Trump's speech to supporters, where he told them to march to the Capitol to protest Congress' certification of the election.

"Tell him, if he comes here, we're going to the White House," Pelosi said on the video, joking.

When Pelosi's chief of staff tells her that the Secret Service was able to "dissuade" Trump from coming to Capitol Hill — something that was corroborated in Thursday's testimony by Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson — she then says she would "punch him out."

In earlier footage aired during the committee hearing, Pelosi can be seen in various clips, sitting in an undisclosed secure location as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building and asking a staffer if lawmakers were still technically in session.

"There has to be some way to maintain the sense that people have, that there is some security or some confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States," Pelosi said in the footage. "Did we go back into session?"

A staffer off-camera then said, "We did go back into session, but now apparently everyone is putting on tear gas masks to prepare for a breach."

"They're putting on their...?" Pelosi then asked quizzically.

"Their tear gas masks," the staffer responded.

"Do you believe this? Do you believe this?" Pelosi quietly said in astonishment.

Elsewhere in the footage, Pelosi could be heard saying that she had gotten reports about the damage done to the building, including "defecation" on the House floor.

"It could take time to clean up the poo-poo... literally and figuratively [that] they are making in the Capitol," Pelosi said in the footage.