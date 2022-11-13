Nancy Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Showed Voters That Political Division 'Has Gone Too Far'

Pelosi appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday to discuss Democrats' midterms success, her husband Paul's recovery and her political future

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 13, 2022 11:52 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul Pelosi, recovers from a violent hammer attack that fractured his skull, the family continues to feel uplifted by well-wishers around the nation.

"He's one good day after another, he's improving," she told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's episode of This Week. "It will take a little while."

Pelosi, 82, also adds that the violence served as a wake-up call to Americans of how dangerous political division can be, noting that people have reached out to her to say, "I wasn't going to vote, but now I'm going to vote because this has gone too far."

Pelosi has had a difficult few weeks, aiding in her 82-year-old husband's recovery as she continued to rally support for Democratic House candidates nationwide. Her longstanding belief that Democrats would fare well in the midterms, despite polling that suggested otherwise, turned out to be true.

"It was not anything that we ever accepted when the pundits in Washington said we couldn't win because history, history, history. Elections are about the future," she told Stephanopoulos. "I'm very proud of our candidates, both our incumbents as well as our red to blue candidates. They never accepted the punditry that they couldn't win. They had courage, they had purpose, and they understood their district."

As election forecasts started shifting heavily in favor of Republicans in the final weeks of campaign season, pundits sought answers about why, wondering if enthusiasm for reproductive rights had faded over time and accusing Democrats of failing to articulate their vision for the country.

Now, Pelosi has the data to support why candidates campaigned on the issues that they did. "Our message was clear: people over politics. Lower cost, bigger paychecks, safer communities," she said. "And [Democratic candidates] knew the value of a woman's right to choose. They knew how important it was to protect our democracy. They knew the contrast between themselves and their opponents, and that is what made them win."

From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi. Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty

Pelosi added that Democrats' unexpected success in House, Senate and gubernatorial races should be a lesson to anyone who tries to call a race before voting day. "It suppresses the vote sometimes when people say 'it's all over' 18 months before the election. We never accepted that."

Democrats still look more likely than not to forfeit their majority in the House, an outcome Americans have been prepared for all year. But if Republicans do take control, it'll be by a razor-thin margin — not the 35-seat lead that some predicted.

"Whatever the outcome, we're on the path to taking our country to a better place rather than being dragged down by the other side," Pelosi said.

Once the House majority is determined, Pelosi is expected to reveal whether she plans to remain the Democratic House leader, or if she will step back and make room for someone else to take over.

She previously said she would leave the post after the 2022 election, but her effective leadership over the past two years has some wondering if she'll opt to continue her hot streak.

Related Articles
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, right, listens after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House? Republicans Weigh Options as GOP Majority Looks Likely
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds a rally in the Tunkhanock Triton Hose Co fire station in Tunkhanock, Pa., on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Why Did Polls Prepare Us for a Red Wave? Experts Weigh In on the Surprising Midterm Election Results
Democratic Presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7lFSpqApjI working hed: Nancy Pelosi details the heartbroken moment she first found out her husband had been attacked
Nancy Pelosi Details Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out Her Husband Paul Had Been Attacked
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
People gather at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Attorney General of Nevada and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is in a tight race in his campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Control of Senate Remains Unknown, as All Eyes Turn to 4 Battleground Races Still Too Close to Call
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, New Twitter Owner with 115M Followers, Urges 'Voting for a Republican Congress'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the primary as he bids for a second term as Georgia governor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Stacey Abrams Concedes to Incumbent Brian Kemp in Rematch for Georgia Governor: 'Still Standing Strong'
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out
polling place
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Paul Pelosi Released from Hospital Nearly a Week After 'Horrific' Hammer Attack
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'