Nancy Pelosi Says 'It's Gonna Take a Little While' for Husband Paul to Fully Recover from Hammer Attack

Three months after he was attacked by a suspect wielding a hammer and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Paul Pelosi is taking his recovery "one day at a time."

In an interview on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airing Friday on HBO Max and Sunday on CNN, Nancy Pelosi said her husband Paul is "doing okay," but that she continues to feel sadness about the attack, particularly as the suspect was initially searching for her.

The life-threatening attack on Paul occurred in late October, when 42-year-old David DePape, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, allegedly broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in search of the House speaker. She was not present, but 82-year-old, Paul was. DePape allegedly told police that he could not allow himself to surrender, which ultimately led to him attacking Paul with a hammer before officers could intervene.

Paul, who suffered a skull fracture from the assault and serious injuries to his hands and arm, successfully underwent surgery hours after the attack and made his first public appearance in December.

"He's doing okay, it's gonna take a little while for him to be back to normal," Pelosi told host Wallace. "I feel very sad about it because of what happened but also more sad because the person was searching for me. And my dear husband, who is not even that political actually, paid the price."

As Pelosi told Wallace, Paul has been venturing "out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to."

"And so again, one day at a time," she added.

Still, it will take a few months for Paul to "be really himself," Pelosi said.

"Anyone who's had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful," Pelosi said. "You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light, you have to be careful about sound and it just takes a while probably another three or four months according to the doctors for him to be really himself."

In December, Pelosi announced she would step down as the Democratic House leader, making her announcement shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

Pelosi said she would, however, continue to serve as a member of the House, "speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution."