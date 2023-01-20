Nancy Pelosi Says 'It's Gonna Take a Little While' for Husband Paul to Fully Recover from Hammer Attack

"I feel very sad about it because of what happened but also more sad because the person was searching for me," Pelosi told journalist Chris Wallace of the October attack on her husband

By
Published on January 20, 2023 10:48 AM
Nancy Pelosi is pictured with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Capitol Hill on January 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. Under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown, Pelosi reclaimed her former title as speaker and her fellow Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the second time in eight years
Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty

Three months after he was attacked by a suspect wielding a hammer and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Paul Pelosi is taking his recovery "one day at a time."

In an interview on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airing Friday on HBO Max and Sunday on CNN, Nancy Pelosi said her husband Paul is "doing okay," but that she continues to feel sadness about the attack, particularly as the suspect was initially searching for her.

The life-threatening attack on Paul occurred in late October, when 42-year-old David DePape, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, allegedly broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in search of the House speaker. She was not present, but 82-year-old, Paul was. DePape allegedly told police that he could not allow himself to surrender, which ultimately led to him attacking Paul with a hammer before officers could intervene.

Paul, who suffered a skull fracture from the assault and serious injuries to his hands and arm, successfully underwent surgery hours after the attack and made his first public appearance in December.

"He's doing okay, it's gonna take a little while for him to be back to normal," Pelosi told host Wallace. "I feel very sad about it because of what happened but also more sad because the person was searching for me. And my dear husband, who is not even that political actually, paid the price."

As Pelosi told Wallace, Paul has been venturing "out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to."

"And so again, one day at a time," she added.

Still, it will take a few months for Paul to "be really himself," Pelosi said.

"Anyone who's had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful," Pelosi said. "You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light, you have to be careful about sound and it just takes a while probably another three or four months according to the doctors for him to be really himself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

In December, Pelosi announced she would step down as the Democratic House leader, making her announcement shortly after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years.

Pelosi said she would, however, continue to serve as a member of the House, "speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution."

Related Articles
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Capitol Police Monitoring 'Thousands' of Cases Across U.S. Following Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC
Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Hammer Attack at Kennedy Center Honors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7lFSpqApjI working hed: Nancy Pelosi details the heartbroken moment she first found out her husband had been attacked
Nancy Pelosi Details Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out Her Husband Paul Had Been Attacked
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Paul Has a 'Long Recovery Ahead' After 'Horrific Attack'
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Nancy Pelosi and Husband Paul's Family to Hear 911 Call He Made During Brutal Attack: Report
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty in San Francisco Court
Alexandra Pelosi arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the new HBO series 'Vice' at the Time Warner Center in New York City on April 2, 2013. Hbo Vice Premiere, New York, United States - 02 Apr 2013
Alexandra Pelosi Says Dad's Wounds Are 'Healing' After Hammer Attack — But Emotional Scars Remain
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Also Planned to Go After Hunter Biden, Tom Hanks and Gavin Newsom
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Planned to Hold Nancy Hostage, Break Her Kneecaps If She 'Lied' to Him: Report
Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Identified; Authorities Say He Assaulted 82-Year-Old in Front of Officers
Democratic Presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi's Surgeons Successfully Repair Skull Fracture and Other 'Serious Injuries'
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Paul Pelosi Released from Hospital Nearly a Week After 'Horrific' Hammer Attack
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Echoes False Conspiracies About the Paul Pelosi Attack: 'Weird Things Going On'