Nancy Pelosi Mourns the Death of Her Brother: 'Tommy Dedicated His Life to Our City'

Nancy Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, has died. He was 90.

His death was confirmed by the Speaker of the House, who shared the news through a statement released by her office.

“My husband Paul and our entire family are devastated by the loss of our patriarch, my beloved brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III,” said Pelosi, 79, who led a delegation to Jordan over the weekend to discuss the Middle East and Syria.

She went on to call her late brother “the finest public servant I have ever known.”

He died at his North Baltimore home Sunday of stroke complications, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“His life and leadership were a tribute to the Catholic values with which we were raised: faith, family, patriotism,” Pelosi added. “He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, D’Alesandro served as the city’s 42nd mayor from 1967-71 and helped rebuild and grow the community by opening new schools, building new police headquarters and fighting for open housing. He also selected African Americans for key leadership positions throughout the city — including in schools and the fire department — during his tenure, which began amid a time of racial strife in Baltimore.

In addition, D’Alesandro created summer recreation programs for the city’s youth with mobile pools and day camps. He also established the legislative groundwork for the Inner Harbor development, now a world-famous tourist destination.

“Tommy dedicated his life to our city. A champion of civil rights, he worked tirelessly for all who called Baltimore home,” Pelosi said of her brother. “Tommy was a leader of dignity, compassion and extraordinary courage, whose presence radiated hope upon our city during times of struggle and conflict.”

Pelosi added, “All his life, Tommy worked on the side of the angels. Now, he is with them. With his commitment to his family and public service, his life has truly blessed America.”

D’Alesandro is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Thomas, Dominic, Nicholas, Patricia and Gregory, and his grandchildren.