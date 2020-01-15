House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a news conference Wednesday morning which lawmakers will act as the prosecutors in President Donald Trump‘s upcoming impeachment trial over Ukraine.

Pelosi, 79, introduced seven lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Schiff — a frequent Trump target for his leading role in the impeachment investigation as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Pelosi also announced that Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, would be part of the team of the seven impeachment managers, a role analogous to prosecutor.

Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val B. Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia R. Garcia round out the group.

Pelosi introduced each manager at Wednesday news conference, running through each of their qualifications and political accomplishments.

“As you can see from these descriptions, the emphasis is on litigators,” she said. “The emphasis is on comfort level in the court room. The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution and seek the truth for the American people.”

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi names impeachment managers –>

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX)

The impeachment managers will physically bring the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon in a formal move that will hand off President Trump’s impeachment to the Senate for his trial, which is expected next week.

Trump, 73, became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. On Dec. 18, the House voted to impeach him after, Democrats said, a months-long investigation found he’d withheld some $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Despite the evidence uncovered in the House’s impeachment investigation, Trump has adamantly maintained he did nothing wrong and his behavior with Ukraine was “perfect.”

This week on Twitter he continued to lash out at Democrats, writing Tuesday: “Why didn’t Nervous Nancy and Corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff give us a fair trial in the House. It was the most lopsided & unfair basement hearing in the history of Congress!”

Given the Senate’s Republican majority, his acquittal is widely assumed.

Conviction would require the votes of nearly two dozen Republican senators. Many conservative lawmakers have said they are reluctant to proceed with a case against the president, contending his impeachment amounts to a revenge scheme by liberals following the 2016 election.

When first announcing the two articles of impeachment against Trump in early December, Rep. Nadler said Trump’s actions were “efforts to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 elections” which “compromise our national security and threatened the integrity of our elections.”

House Democrats also say the Trump administration tried to cover up wrongdoing, moving transcripts of a Trump phone call with Zelensky in July and refusing to send top officials to testify before House investigators.

No president has ever been removed from office via impeachment. Presidents Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton were both acquitted in the Senate after they were impeached in the House. President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached or removed from office for his involvement in the Watergate scandal.

Controversy continues over the how the pending impeachment trial will be handled, because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News that he would act in “total coordination” with the White House — angering Democrats and leaving some Republican lawmakers “disturbed.”

Pelosi remained defiant about what Trump’s impeachment means to his presidential legacy.

“The president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell,” Pelosi said on ABC’s This Week. “There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that.”