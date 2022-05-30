Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Booked on DUI in Napa County After Crashing Porsche, Records Show

According to county records, Paul Pelosi was charged with two misdemeanor counts for allegedly driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher
By Mary Ellen Cagnassola and Aaron Parsley May 30, 2022 12:14 PM
Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested for a DUI late Saturday night in Napa County, Calif., according to records obtained by PEOPLE. 

Napa County arrest records show Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. local time and booked at 4:13 a.m. for an alleged DUI.

He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher. 

Records also show his bail was set to $5,000.

While trying to cross State Route 29, a 2021 Porsche belonging to Pelosi's husband was hit by a northbound 2014 Jeep, according to CNN, which cited a California Highway Patrol collision report, which said there were no injuries and that the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

A spokesperson for Pelosi, a California Democrat, tells PEOPLE, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Pelosi delivered a commencement address to the graduating class of 2022 at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.

She and Mr. Pelosi, a San Francisco-based businessman who owns a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm, were married in 1963 and have five children together.

