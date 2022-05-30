Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Booked on DUI in Napa County After Crashing Porsche, Records Show
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested for a DUI late Saturday night in Napa County, Calif., according to records obtained by PEOPLE.
Napa County arrest records show Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. local time and booked at 4:13 a.m. for an alleged DUI.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.
Records also show his bail was set to $5,000.
RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Visits Ukraine, Receives Medal from President Zelenskyy: 'There for You Until the Fight Is Done'
While trying to cross State Route 29, a 2021 Porsche belonging to Pelosi's husband was hit by a northbound 2014 Jeep, according to CNN, which cited a California Highway Patrol collision report, which said there were no injuries and that the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.
A spokesperson for Pelosi, a California Democrat, tells PEOPLE, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."
Pelosi delivered a commencement address to the graduating class of 2022 at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.
She and Mr. Pelosi, a San Francisco-based businessman who owns a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm, were married in 1963 and have five children together.