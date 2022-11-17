Love Her or Not, Nancy Pelosi's Legacy as House Speaker Is Nothing Short of Remarkable

The youngest of seven children in an Italian-American family, a young Nancy Pelosi seemed destined for politics. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and, later, as the mayor of Baltimore. Her mother, Annunciata "Nancy" Lombardi, worked as a political organizer.

"That's what our family was. It was all about campaigns and politics. That's the only life we knew, public service as a noble calling," Pelosi said in a 2008 interview at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

After growing up in a blue collar community in Baltimore's Little Italy, Pelosi embarked on her own political career in the 1970s, eventually going on to chair the California Democratic Party from 1981 to 1983. In 1987, she won a special U.S. House election to succeed California Rep. Sala Burton, who died of cancer.

By 2001, Pelosi had been elected House minority whip — the first woman in U.S. history to do so. One year later, she was elected as House minority leader, another historic accomplishment that saw her become the first woman to lead a major party in the House.

Pelosi first became speaker of the House — a role that would eventually define her political career and further carve a path for women in congressional leadership — in 2007. She assumed the position again in 2019, cementing her place as the most powerful woman in American politics to date.

Pelosi's tenure has not been without controversy — as well as threats and violence wrought by those who opposed her politically. As Pelosi herself said during her first stint as speaker, she never intended to win a "popularity contest" — she intended to get the job done, noting, "If I were not effective they wouldn't care about me."

Pelosi's legacy of uniting her caucus to pass key legislation, regardless of how strong Democrats' majority is or what political party the president belongs to, serves as a model for effective House leadership, one that's even been acknowledged by Republicans who strongly disagree with her policies.

In a recent conversation on ABC's This Week, Pelosi spoke of her legacy, telling host George Stephanopoulos she took pride in her efforts on numerous issues, from climate change to expanding access to health care.

"When we had the opportunity to expand health care for all Americans, that has to be my major accomplishment. I take great pride in that," Pelosi said. "Great pride in passing it under the leadership of President Obama and working with Harry Reid in the Senate. I take great pride in saving it from those who wanted to repeal it. For what reason? I don't know. You'd have to ask them. To remove millions of people from having access to health care."

But Pelosi stopped short of taking full credit for her accomplishments, saying, "It's easy for me coming from the beautiful place that I do, San Francisco, harder for others. And it's their courage that made so much of this possible."

"So, I'm so glad that we ... dispelled the notion that Democrats could not win," she continued. "We're coming close. But we're on a path to a brighter future for America. And I'm very proud of our members, our candidates, their courage and their purpose and their success."

Below, her most notable moments as speaker as she prepares to step back from her leadership role.

2007-2011: First speakership

After the Democrats took control of the House in 2006, Pelosi — then House minority leader — was unanimously selected by the Democratic caucus to be the party's candidate for House speaker.

In 2007, she became the first woman and first Italian-American to be elected speaker of the House when she beat Republican nominee John Boehner for the role.

She was reelected as speaker in 2009, a role she served in until 2011, when Democrats lost 63 seats. She then ran for, and won, the role of House minority leader.

2007: Pelosi blocks impeachment proceedings against Republican George W. Bush

Pelosi faced criticism upon first becoming speaker in 2007 when, despite support among her constituents, she blocked impeachment proceedings against Republican President George W. Bush over claims he had misled Congress regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

The Bush administration has been widely criticized for its handling of the war and for intelligence about weapons of mass destruction that it used to build the case for launching the invasion of Iraq.

Pelosi had promised she had no plans to impeach the president ahead of taking on the role of speaker, saying in a 2006 press conference: "I have said it before and I will say it again: Impeachment is off the table."

2019: Pelosi announces the launch of an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump

By 2019, the shoe was on the other foot, with Pelosi announcing the launch of an impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump after he withheld some $400 million in military aid from Ukraine while he pushed Ukraine's president to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and Biden's family.

Trump would go on to be impeached by the House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his Ukraine scandal, but he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Despite him serving out the remainder of his term, Pelosi remained a staunch critic of Trump's, even wearing a symbolic outfit to oversee the impeachment proceedings.

2019-2023: Second speakership

After the Democrats regained their House Majority in the 2018 elections, Pelosi was again nominated to serve as speaker. On Jan. 3, 2019, she was reelected to the post — despite opposition from some progressives who were eager for a new generation of leadership.

In 2022, Democrats lost their House majority, putting an end to her second stint as the third-highest-ranking government official.

2021: The Capitol riots

After breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump's supporters roamed the halls in search of Speaker Pelosi, and were filmed shouting, "Where's Nancy?" before they ransacked her office.

In a photo captured by AFP photographer Saul Loeb, one Trump supporter could be seen sitting behind a desk inside Pelosi's office with his feet on the table.

Another image published by SF Gate showed a note left on a desk inside Pelosi's office with the message "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN" written in red ink. The outlet also published a photo of a man wearing a Trump hat, waving to the camera while carrying a lectern with the House speaker logo on it.

The failed coup attempt ultimately led to the deaths of at least five people, including a Capitol Police officer who suffered a stroke after being beaten by rioters.

One of the more than 600 defendants charged in connection with the riots, Cleveland Meredith Jr., later admitted to he had sent text messages to a relative in which he threatened to shoot Pelosi. Meredith's mother reported his threatening messages to the FBI, before he was arrested in his Washington, D.C. hotel room on Jan. 7, according to Slate.

Pelosi called for Trump's removal shortly after the riots, telling 60 Minutes that the president was "a deranged, unhinged, dangerous" person.

Days after the riot, the House — led by Pelosi — passed a resolution calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would have declared Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office.

In a letter sent to Pelosi, Pence said he would not invoke the 25th, leading the House to move forward with their efforts to remove Trump via impeachment.

2021: A second Trump impeachment

House Democrats formally introduced one article of impeachment against Trump the week after th riots, charging him with "incitement of insurrection."

Speaking to members of Congress as she gaveled the House into session, Pelosi said: "We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

In a history-making moment, Trump would go on to be impeached for a second time by the House, which voted 232-197 in favor of his second impeachment, with 10 Republican representatives joining the Democratic-led effort this time around.

Trump was again ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

2022: A surprise visit to Taiwan

In August 2022, Pelosi met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen as part of a defiant visit to the island that China claims as part of its territory.

The visit came in spite of warnings from Chinese officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang, who said prior: "We have repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to Speaker Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan. If the U.S. side insists on making the visit and challenges China's red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The U.S. must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof."

In a statement issued shortly after she touched down in the region, Pelosi said the trip "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

China's strong objection to the House speaker's trip, which made her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, came with warnings and ignited concerns among the American military as well as inside President Joe Biden's White House.

2022: Pelosi's husband Paul is attacked in their San Francisco Home

Nancy's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a hammer in late October 2022.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder allegedly "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. He reportedly attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived.

Paul later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture, with Nancy issuing a statement saying that her family was "heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack."

Continuing her statement, Nancy wrote, "Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

2022: Pelosi announces she is stepping back from House leadership

On Nov. 17, 2022, Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as the Democratic House leader, giving a speech on the House floor one day after the Republican Party regained the majority of seats in the lower chamber, which had been controlled by Democrats for the prior four years.

Calling herself "a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic" and "a proud Democrat," Pelosi said her rise in the House was a surprise even to her.

"Never would I have thought I'd go from homemaker to House speaker. In fact I never intended to run for public office," she said. "Mommy and Daddy taught us through their example that public service is a noble calling and that we all have a responsibility to help others."

In a statement of his own, President Joe Biden said Pelosi would be "the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history."

"There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world," Biden said. "In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation."

He continued: "She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy."

Pelosi plans to continue working to pass legislation before a new majority comes in this January.