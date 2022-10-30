Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement after her husband Paul was violently attacked in their San Francisco home on Friday morning.

The Speaker of the House, 82, shared a release on her website Saturday evening, detailing what took place just a day before as she offered an update on her husband's health.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Nancy shared on her website. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

She added: "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Paul Morigi/Getty

Paul's medical care includes the brain surgery that he had to undergo, per NBC Bay Area. A source told the outlet that Paul, also 82, was also treated for facial injuries and was in stable condition after the intruder armed with a hammer attacked him. Secret Service agents were stationed at the hospital, the outlet shared.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy," per CNN sources. The criminal then attempted to tie up Paul "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived, sources said.

Continuing her weekend post, Nancy wrote, "Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

Before then asking for prayers for the "continued safety and well-being of your family," Nancy also shared some words from the Book of Isaiah: "Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

The assailant who broke into Nancy's home was taken into custody as multiple agencies — the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, and the San Francisco Police — partnered to determine their motive. President Joe Biden also got involved by calling the House Speaker, who is second in the line of succession for president, to show support.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," wrote White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement. "He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty

Nancy has previously been the subject of harassment and threats, such as on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol. Some of those involved in the violent storming of the Capitol had been looking for the speaker and occupying her office. One man even notably stole her lectern, prompting him to be sentenced to 75 days in jail. Another rioter left a note on a police vehicle reading, "PELOSI IS SATAN."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In unaired footage from the attack, which was shot by her daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, Nancy could be seen discussing her outrage with then-President Donald Trump. When her chief of staff tells her in the recently shared footage that the Secret Service was able to "dissuade" Trump from coming to Capitol Hill, she says she would "punch him out."

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," Nancy said. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."