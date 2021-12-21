Nancy Pelosi Says Plans for 'Solemn Observance' of Jan. 6 Anniversary Will Include Prayer and Reflection

The House speaker told members of Congress the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be acknowledged with a narrative history, reflection and prayer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that Congress is planning a "full program of events" for a "solemn observance" of the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Preparations are underway," Pelosi wrote in a letter to members of Congress asking if they will be in Washington, D.C., for the events on Jan. 6, 2022, when the House of Representatives will not be in session, so plans can be made to accommodate those who wish to participate.

The commemoration will include "a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening," the California Democrat, 81, wrote in her letter.

All activities will be streamed live, she wrote.

As the anniversary approaches, a House committee's investigation of the deadly rioting continues at a full pace. In addition to batches of subpoenas issued for players involved with the planning of events preceding the assault on the Capitol, the Trump White House response to it and the Donald Trump-promoted false claim of election fraud that motivated it, the bipartisan committee on Monday requested the "voluntary cooperation" of Republican Rep. Scott Perry. (Perry said he didn't recognize the panel's authority and wouldn't be providing information.)

Steve Bannon, a Trump adviser and former White House senior official, was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. He has pleaded not guilty.

The House also voted earlier this month to recommended similar charges for Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump's actions are also being scrutinized for potential criminal liability. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that he and his colleague investigators should have "a pretty good idea" of whether a crime was committed by the former president once their work is complete.

"We'll be able to have out on the public record anything Justice Department needs maybe in pursuit of that," Kinzinger said. "Nobody is above the law. And if the president knowingly allowed what happened on Jan. 6 to happen and, in fact, was giddy about it, and that violates a criminal statute, he needs to be held accountable for that."

Though Pelosi has been outspoken about consequences for those who perpetrated the attack, during which five people died, she didn't mention the ongoing investigation in her letter about plans to remember and reflect on the events of Jan. 6.

Instead, she expressed a desire to recognize the history that unfolded that day and her gratitude to members "on behalf of the Congress and the Country for all of your hard work."