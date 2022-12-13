New Documentary Offers Candid Inside Look at Nancy Pelosi's Most Career-Defining Moments

Pelosi in the House offers a look at the longtime Democratic leader through the lens of her daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi

Published on December 13, 2022 11:00 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

From the opening scene of the new documentary Pelosi in the House, the theme is clear: Nancy Pelosi, who recently announced she would step down as the Democratic House leader, is never not on the move.

Her high heels clacking across the floors of the Capitol, Nancy is a visual representation of a glass ceiling shattered, a woman who balances power with composure whether she's overseeing an impeachment, responding to criticism from protesters or taking calls about Donald Trump in the middle of the night.

All of the above are frequent scenes throughout the new documentary, which was filmed by one of the people who knows Pelosi best: her daughter, Alexandra.

Alexandra is the youngest of Nancy and Paul Pelosi's five children and a prolific filmmaker who has previously produced documentaries about the political rise of George W. Bush and homelessness in America.

For Pelosi in the House, she profiled her mother, who became the first female speaker of the House — a role that would eventually define her political career and further carve a path for women in congressional leadership — in 2007 and assumed the position again in 2019.

The film charts the more recent years in the speakers' political career, from overseeing two Trump impeachments to seeing the devastation wrought in her office after Trump supporters broke in and ransacked the Capitol (during which, as detailed in the film, some of her staffers hid beneath a table in a locked closet for more than two hours).

Capitol building coup
Pro-Trump rioters inside Nancy Pelosi's office. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

While much of the film details her mother's professional life, there are glimpses of the personal: Nancy doing a load of laundry while on a conference call with former Vice President Mike Pence, or yelling at the TV that she wants to "punch him out" while footage of Donald Trump is shown on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

The later events of that day — when a mob of Trump's supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in what became a deadly scene, temporarily halting the counting of electoral ballots for Joe Biden and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers including Nancy — also prove central to the film.

Arriving at the Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6, Pelosi is shown participating in a virtual meeting with the Democratic caucus and offering a prayer that the day will be "an epiphany for the American people" — a somewhat foreboding moment when watched in hindsight.

Later, as the speaker watches the news from her office, Trump can be seen urging his supporters to "walk down to the Capitol" while lawmakers certify Biden's election.

"Tell him if he comes here we're going to the White House," Nancy jokes.

As the day unfolds, however, the laughs give way to fear — but the speaker never breaks her composure, huddling with other congressional leaders as she gets updates on the unfolding situation, making calls to ensure the National Guard is en route to the scene, and deftly tearing into a piece of beef jerky with her teeth while on the phone with Pence.

The portrait of Nancy created by the documentary isn't one strictly of triumph, though — with much of the earlier footage centering on the criticism she saw when she opted not to impeach Bush Jr. over claims he had misled Congress regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

As the final scene of the documentary signifies, Nancy's career is one defined by the battle scars as much as the battles won.

Nancy Pelosi
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

At least some of those scars have been seen in the physical sense, such as when, in late October 2022, Nancy's husband, Paul, was violently attacked in the couple's San Francisco home by a suspect wielding a hammer.

While that attack isn't touched on in the film, Nancy's words in some of the final scenes make it clear that she understands her role and the risks that come with it.

"Being speaker makes you a target — a target of misinformation, a target of mockery and sometimes a target of violence," she says. "This is not for the faint of heart."

Pelosi in the House is now streaming on HBO Max.

