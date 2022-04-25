The speaker of the House said she stayed home and raised money for fellow Democrats while streaming Netflix and cheering on her team, the Golden State Warriors

Nancy Pelosi Spent COVID Quarantine Watching Hoops, 'All of Bridgerton' and the Fundraising Roll In

Nancy Pelosi is known — separate from her political beliefs — as being a tireless politician. So it comes as no surprise that even after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, she got work done during her time recovering in quarantine.

"All I did was stay home and raise money for the Democrats," the 82-year-old speaker of the House told PEOPLE Sunday on her way into the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C.

Pelosi attended the event in person with her husband, Paul, as former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart received the prestigious award.

"I've never had any symptoms," Pelosi said of her bout with COVID, adding a requisite line for vaccinated politicians who've come down with a breakthrough case: "Everyone get your vaccinations, of course. Get your boosters."

The California liberal did manage some downtime amid her quarantined fundraising efforts, she told PEOPLE. "I saw all of Bridgerton," she said, referring to Netflix's smash period drama, which debuted its second season in March.

Pelosi also watched a few NBA games, rooting for the Golden State Warriors. "I watched all three Warriors games, of which we won all three," she said with a grin, according to The Hill. "So I made good use of [the time at home]."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference in Washington on Thursday, March 4 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi | Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

The Mark Twain Prize was taped at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall for a PBS, which will air the event June 21.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten also turned it into a date night, opting to leave their twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose with a babysitter.

"We're still getting used to leaving them at home but tonight you know they're in good hands," Buttigieg told PEOPLE. "We're up past our bedtime."

Buttigieg's fellow Biden administration official Jen Psaki, also attended and told PEOPLE that her job as White House press secretary can sometimes be fun despite the intensity of answering tough questions from reporters.