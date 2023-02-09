Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner

The South Carolina Republican kept the crowd roaring as she tore in on Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos

By
Published on February 9, 2023 01:33 PM
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Photo: Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace didn't hold back at a Wednesday night dinner attended by both lawmakers and journalists, telling numerous jokes aimed at some of her most controversial colleagues, including Reps. George Santos, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The South Carolina congresswoman "stole the show full stop," Politico reports, when she took the stage at the Washington Press Club Foundation's 77th annual congressional dinner, directing at least one zinger at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has made headlines in recent years for adamantly denying claims of possible sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl that are being investigated by federal law enforcement.

"Let's be honest: We all knew Matt Gaetz wouldn't let the speaker vote get to 18," Mace said, before doubling-down on the joke. "I do have a message from Matt — he really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn't find a babysitter."

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, waves as he arrives with his fiancee, Ginger Luckey, for the Save America Summit in Doral, Florida, U.S., on Friday, April 9, 2021
Matt Gaetz and wife Ginger Luckey. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty

And while Mace also got a dig in at some Democrats, telling Gen Z Rep. Maxwell Frost that she has "stretch marks your age" — those in her own party got roasted the loudest.

"Recently, there's been a lot of talk about antisemitism," Mace said at one point. "But since Marjorie Taylor Greene started behaving, the rate of Jewish space laser attacks is now zero."

The joke made reference to a 2018 Facebook post from the controversial Georgia lawmaker, who once suggested that a spate of California wildfires may have been the result of "space lasers" controlled by the Rothschild family.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mace, who has sparred with Greene in the past, also poked fun at Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was elected House speaker last month after a historic 15 rounds of voting.

"Did you watch McCarthy during the speaker vote?" she said at the event. "I haven't seen someone assume that many positions to appease crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels."

Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy rallying with Republicans between House speaker votes. Win McNamee/Getty

Of course, embattled Republican Rep. George Santos wasn't spared from jokes made at his expense. The New York lawmaker — who recently admitted to fabricating large portions of his resume and is currently the subject of several federal and local investigations — was mocked for one lie is particular: that he was a college volleyball "star" at Baruch University, despite never attending the school.

"Really, who lies about playing college volleyball?" Mace joked. "Like, who does that? If you're going to lie, at least make it about something big, like you actually won the 2020 presidential election." (Politico reports that even Rep. Greene was seen in the audience laughing at that one.)

Mace also roasted the Republican party at large, nodding to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots with one zinger: "I know everyone thinks Republicans aren't funny. But if you get a bunch of us together, we can be a real riot."

